GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue AD search reaching final phase? And much more



In our August 1 edition, GoldandBlack.com football expert Tom Dienhart and host Alan Karpick break down Purdue’s AD search and when a new AD might be named, Coach Barry Odom and key players at Big Ten Media and Mike Bobinski’s (near) farewell press conference.

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More on Purdue AD Mike Bobinski’s press conference

Mike Bobinski has spent the last decade at Purdue watching the athletic director’s job transform before his eyes.

When he arrived at Purdue in 2016, NIL didn’t exist. Revenue sharing wasn’t part of the conversation. The transfer portal was in its infancy.

Now, as Bobinski prepares to step down Dec. 31 after 10 years leading Purdue athletics, he says the person who succeeds him will inherit a role unlike any athletic director in school history.

The next leader, he says, must first understand Purdue.

“That’s really important,” Bobinski said.

But understanding Purdue alone won’t be enough. The next athletic director also must become an innovator capable of generating new revenue streams in an era when the financial demands of college athletics continue to escalate.

“Whatever the world’s going to look like going forward here, it’s not going to be less expensive,” Bobinski said. “That is for sure. It’s going to be more expensive. So, finding ways to turn over every opportunity and turn those into actual real resources that can be used to support what we need to do going forward.”

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The athletic director position has evolved dramatically during Bobinski’s tenure. Once, many athletic departments were led by former coaches who focused primarily on overseeing sports programs.

Today’s athletic director functions more like a chief executive officer. NIL. Revenue sharing. Conference realignment. Fundraising. Television contracts. Facility projects. Each demands attention.

While fundraising remains a critical responsibility, Bobinski believes the scope of the job has expanded well beyond traditional donor cultivation.

“I think fundraising is absolutely part of it, but the broader topic of just generating revenue from whatever opportunity is becoming more and more of a focus,” he said.

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That doesn’t mean the athletic director should shoulder the burden alone.

“Now, that can’t be the AD’s job,” Bobinski said. “They’ve got too many kinds of things that they’re going to have to do. They can’t be the chief revenue officer and the AD. That’s, to me, not what you want.”

Instead, he envisions an athletic department with the infrastructure to aggressively pursue new revenue opportunities while allowing the athletic director to oversee the broader operation.

Bobinski also believes relief could come from Washington. Congress continues to consider the Protect College Sports Act, legislation designed to provide greater structure and consistency to college athletics.

“If that happens, it will represent a significant change, and I’m rooting for it,” Bobinski said. “If the language reaches a point where it’s broadly viewed as a positive step, I think it could be very meaningful.”

Even if the legislation never reaches the finish line, Bobinski believes the process itself has value. The debate has identified many of the sport’s biggest structural problems.

If Congress doesn’t solve them, conferences and universities at least have a clearer understanding of what still needs to be addressed.

MORE: Purdue athletic director search expected to accelerate as interviews loom | After decade at Purdue, Mike Bobinski knows it is time to pass baton

Few topics draw more frustration from Bobinski than the current governance model. He believes college athletics has become far too dependent on lawsuits and courtroom rulings.

“Change is coming,” he said. “It has to come, because the way we’re operating today is honestly absurd.”

His concern centers on the lack of consistency.

“We’re effectively running a multibillion-dollar enterprise based on the latest lawsuit or a ruling from a judge in one state that suddenly affects the entire country,” Bobinski said. “That’s no way to operate an organization the size and complexity of college athletics. It simply doesn’t make sense.”

For administrators trying to build long-term strategies, uncertainty has become one of the biggest obstacles.

Bobinski is equally candid about the current NIL system. He believes schools are forcing transactions into a marketplace that was never designed to function this way.

“Right now, coaches, administrators and supporters spend an enormous amount of time and energy constantly trying to piece together deals,” Bobinski said. “It’s an exhausting and frustrating process.”

Instead, he believes schools should operate within a more structured financial model.

“We should establish a system with adequate resources, give departments a defined budget to manage, and let them compete based on their ability to evaluate talent and make smart strategic decisions,” he said.

That, Bobinski argues, would be far healthier than the current environment.

“That would be a much better approach than constantly playing ‘Let’s Make a Deal,’ where every decision is driven by emotion and urgency,” he said. “Every day it’s, ‘We can’t lose this player—we’ve got to find another deal.’ That’s simply not a sustainable model.”

Revenue sharing was expected by some to create greater competitive balance across college athletics. Bobinski did. He was incorrect.

“No, it has not happened at all,” he said.

Schools continue to supplement revenue-sharing dollars with NIL opportunities, creating what Bobinski sees as an uneven competitive landscape. That’s why he believes the sport still needs clearer rules and a framework that everyone follows.

“That’s why we need to come up with a system that in fact is a framework that everybody is respecting and playing by,” Bobinski said.

He acknowledges traditional powers will likely continue to recruit at the highest level because of their history, resources and brand recognition. But from an industry standpoint, Bobinski believes consistency matters more than parity.

“I think from a health of the industry perspective, it needs to be a more consistent allocation and sort of execution of resources,” he said.

As Purdue prepares to hire Bobinski’s successor, the list of responsibilities awaiting the next athletic director continues to grow.

Leading coaches and overseeing championships remain part of the job.

Increasingly, though, success may depend just as much on generating revenue, adapting to legislative changes and navigating an ever-changing financial landscape.

It’s a role that barely resembled the one Bobinski accepted in 2016.

And it’s one he believes will look different still by the time his successor settles into the office along Northwestern Avenue.

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