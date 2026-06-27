GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue, NBA, football recruiting



In this week’s edition, Brian Neubert and host Alan Karpick talk about what might be next for the four Purdue seniors and the NBA. Plus, GoldandBlack.com football recruiting expert Dub Jellison talks about the Boilermakers 2026 class and more.

https://youtu.be/-jfg9N-3SoY

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ON PURDUE AND THE NBA (excerpt from Brian Neubert’s Weekly Word)

Make no mistake here: Nothing is going to come easy for any of those Purdue players ascending to the NBA level, to stick, they hope. The odds, really, are probably against most of them if not all of them.

Braden Smith may be walking into a tailor-made situation, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to retire an Indiana Pacer 17 years from now. Fletcher Loyer may be getting a shot with the team for which his dad is a shot-caller, but these franchises aren’t in the business of doing favors. Trey Kaufman-Renn may be walking into the locker room of a pivoting Timberwolves franchise with frontcourt roles aplenty, and doing so as an adult in the room for a team whose stars aren’t necessarily serious people. But he was one of the last picks of the draft nonetheless. No guarantees at all.

But this has been known all along. High-major college basketball isn’t an easy life, but it’s easier and more comfortable than ever before, much more so than most professional situations.

This now is the hard part.

The good part is all three seem to be entering solid situations, though things change quick. We said the same about Zach Edey two seasons ago as he became part of what was supposed to be the Ja Morant-Jaren Jackson-Desmond Bane Era in Memphis. Soon he’ll be the last man standing there, and he’ll be standing on a surgically repaired ankle.

But these guys now are gonna have a chance.

The Pacers are as invested in Smith as anyone might be in a second-rounder on a two-way deal. When somebody trades into a draft they’d previously recused themselves from, that speaks volumes. That’s a really smart franchise that knows this particular player better than anyone.

It’s like recruiting. The people who know you, the people you can trust, that’s where you’re going to have the best opportunity to succeed.

You can say the same for Loyer ascending to a league where the minumum-contract corner shooter is Amazon stock. Jon Loyer and Foster Loyer know their blood, and the NBA, inside and out and have undoubtedly prepared him for this moment. Steve Balmer isn’t sitting around thinking about ways to help out his peoples’ kids, so this is going to be a valid opportunity for a kid who grew up around the league and knows how to play winning basketball. If they can just keep Kawhi and Darius Garland healthy, the rank-and-file shooter who knows how to play off stars becomes the key. The NBA is about space: Both physical space on the court and cap space in the books; players like Loyer, in the best case, yield both.

Kaufman-Renn, well, he’s the rare 23-year-old with upside as takes his shot. He’s not gonna grow or anything like that and threshold for skill development might be near its limit, but his metamorphisis as a player is on-going. He has shown he can play all over the floor offensively, on the inside, facing up, in ball screens, and has come a long way as a passer and ball-handler, on top of the rebounding ferocity she showed this season. His work ethic and maturity are unimpeachable, and Minnesota just traded away Julius Randle and Naz Reid, so there might be, at worst, a seat on the bench for a versatile forward who tries hard and does what he’s supposed to.

Oscar Cluff, who knows. The world needs ditch-diggers, too, and there are some absolutely terrible backup centers making a ton of money in that league. Why not Cluff? He’ll rebound and run and can move his feet well enough on defense to hold up in switches. You never know, but if he doesn’t stick in Houston, oh well. He can just go back to Australia, play for 20 years for people who really want him and go camping in the Outback again whenever he wants.

No way of knowing whether this is going to work out for any of these four players, but they all earned a shot, and they’re all about to get real ones.