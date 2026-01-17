GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue and the Portal with Wiltfong, College hoops with DeCourcy

In our Jan. 17, 2026 edition, plenty of Purdue football talk with GoldandBlack.com’s Tom Dienhart and Dub Jellison, plus On3.com’s Steve Wiltfong. Also, BTN/Fox (Bracketologist) Mike DeCourcy shares his early thoughts on the NCAA Tournament and what he expects from the remainder of the Big Ten hoops men’s race.

Audio Only

Purdue-USC hoops–a preview

LOS ANGELES — No. 5 Purdue visits California for Big Ten play for the first time ever this weekend, starting with the Boilermakers’ visit to USC Saturday evening.

DETAILS: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 | 6 p.m. ET | TV: Peacock/NBCSN (Ted Robinson, Miles Simon) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

PURDUE (16-1, 6-0 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

USC (14-3, 3-3 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom Win% Purdue 5 5 5 4 74% USC ARV ARV 46 51 26%

https://youtube.com/watch?v=GTcGT3zsVcA%3Ffeature%3Doembed

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• In Big Ten play, Braden Smith is averaging a team-best 18.3 points and 10 assists and shooting 59 percent overall 50 percent from three. His case to repeat as Big Ten Player-of-the-Year is being written.

• Trey Kaufman-Renn hasn’t put up huge scoring numbers (yet) this season, but scored 24 and 30, respectively, in Purdue’s two wins over USC last season, so you might expect him to be a focal point for USC. He’s bound to blow up one of these games.

• Purdue’s 58 blocked shots are one off last year’s full-season total.

• The Boilermakers have been getting rich off turnovers lately, averaging 16.4 points off turnovers during the eight-game winning streak.

• In Big Ten games, Gicarri Harris is 7-of-17 from three, with six steals and zero turnovers. His defensive activity generated several turnovers vs. Iowa.

ABOUT USC

• The Trojans average 84.5 points per game, but those numbers are still carry considerable buy-game water weight, including a 114-point game vs. Manhattan, 107 in a triple-OT home win over Troy and 102 vs. UC-Santa Cruz, best known for being the T-shirt Vincent Vega wore at Jimmy’s house in “Pulp Fiction.”

In Big Ten play, USC is averaging 72.7 points, shooting just 42 percent and only 29 percent from three.

• Rodney Rice, who transferred in from Maryland, and freshman Alijah Arenas were bound to play leading roles for Eric Musselman this season, but Rice was lost to a shoulder injury after just six games and Arenas has yet to play this season after hurting his knee this summer. Arenas may debut soon, and was in uniform for USC’s win over Maryland, but there’s no real indication he may play vs. Purdue. Musselman isn’t going to tell anyone either way, most likely.

Rice was lost for the season during the Trojans’ championship run at the watered-down Maui Invitational in November.

• Chad Baker-Mazara, soon to be 26 years old and now attending his fifth school, leads USC’s active roster at 19.1 points per game. The tall, long slasher will challenge Purdue’s dribble containment but is also a 37-percent three-point shooter.

Baker-Mazara played against Purdue for Auburn last season, scoring eight points in the Tigers’ blowout win in Birmingham.

• USC averages 29 free throw attempts per game, with the third-best free throw rate in the country, per KenPom.

Six-foot-9 Ezra Ausar is a foul magnet who averages 16.4 points. He’s attempted 145 free throws already this season, averaging 8.6 per game.