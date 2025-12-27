GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue hoops and football look ahead to 2026



Our final GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast for the year (Dec. 27, 2025 edition) will focus on Purdue football’s challenges ahead in the transfer portal, the surprising staff shakeup, and what might be ahead for coach Barry Odom’s Boilermakers in 2026. The show concludes with basketball talk about the No. 5-ranked Boilermakers’ game against Kent State on Dec. 29 and looks ahead to the Big Ten race. Even a little discussion of Jeff Brohm-to-Michigan rumors, too. Happy New Year, all!

If there’s one thing I think Purdue needs in this new year to come, it’s a broad thing. It needs a differentiator. Something that sets it apart.

I’m not sure how much reinvention there is to be done in football anymore, so systematic advantages may not be as discoverable as they might have been before. It feels the game has evolved beyond its furthest frontiers already, at least in the current state of athleticism in the sport.

But you don’t have to innovate to set yourself apart.

But it helps to have a thing.

I think when Purdue hired Barry Odom, it was banking on toughness and discipline and the benefits of a ready-made plug-and-play coaching staff and nucleus of personnel. It didn’t work, not in Year 1 at least.

Now, the hope has to be a better run in the portal, a more energized and aligned staff and improvement from those returning.

But eventually, a position has to become a strength, something you can recruit to. A playing style or attitude has to come to define you. You have to get interesting, because right now, when people think of Purdue, what must they think of beyond losing? There are no stars, there are no names that resonate beyond town, there’s no defining schematic identity or style. There’s no momentum, no excitement. Just, well, trains.

Purdue needs to do well in the portal, but in doing so, it has to get faster, harder-hitting and stop beating itself. It has to be able to throw the football and make big plays.

Easier said than done, but Purdue just has to get relevant again by any means necessary.