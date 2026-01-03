GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue Hoops, Mid-year transfers and more



Happy New Year! GoldandBlack.com’s Brian Neubert and host Alan Karpick get the year started with Purdue basketball talk with Big Ten hoops starting back up, pros playing college basketball, the football transfer portal officially opening back up and much more in this oftentimes crazy world of college sports.

Audio only

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• Senior point guard Braden Smith needs 10 assists to become the Big Ten’s career leader in his 124th game. Cassius Winston, soon to hand the record over, set the record of 890 over 139 games. When Smith passes Winston, he’ll also move into the top 20 all-time, with Bobby Hurley’s record of 1,076 well within reach.

• Purdue has won its four games since the loss to Iowa State by an average of 29.3 points.

Since the second half vs. Iowa State, Purdue has held its past four opponents to 60 points or fewer. The Boilermakers are now 16th nationally in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, and have allowed 70 or more points only five times in 13 games this season.

• The Boilermakers have shot 89 percent from the foul line the past three games, bringing their season percentage to just under 77 percent.

• Purdue’s seen five different players score 20 or more points this season, and that list does not include last year’s leading scorer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, who’s hit 19 twice. Purdue tops the country in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Super-sizing that efficiency is the fact Purdue’s offensive rebounding percentage stands at 41 percent. Kaufman-Renn is No. 2 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage and Oscar Cluff second.

• This is one of Purdue’s home-and-away Big Ten opponents — the Badgers visit Mackey Arena for the regular season finale/Senior Day March 7 — along with Indiana and Iowa.

• Boilermaker center Daniel Jacobsen is a native of Mount Horeb, Wis., about a half hour west of Madison. He grew up a Wisconsin fan and was heavily recruited by the Badgers before committing to Purdue out of prep school.