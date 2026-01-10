GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue portal talk, Bruce Weber and Bruce Parkinson



In our Jan. 10, 2026 edition of our show, we talk Purdue portal and more with GoldandBlack.com’s Tom Dienhart and Dub Jellison. Then it’s BTN analyst Bruce Weber talking about the league, and finally Boilermaker Hall of Fame guard Bruce Parkinson talking about Braden Smith and more.

ABOUT PENN STATE

• The Nittany Lions are bound for the Big Ten basement this season, but have put scares into league elites at the Bryce-Jordan Center, most recently earning a chance to beat Michigan at the buzzer only to flub its last possession and fall 74-72. In December, Michigan State escaped the BJC with just a four-point win.

Away from State College: A whole different story.

Every road or neutral-site game the Lions have played has resulted in a one-sided loss.

• By the numbers, Penn State is one of the worst defensive teams in the country. Its opponents are shooting roughly 48 percent from the floor and 36 percent from three. Purdue will be a tricky matchup for a team that allows 56-percent shooting on two-point goal attempts.

Penn State has very little interior presence. It’s been outrebounded on average for the season and blocked only 25 shots in 15 games. Seven-foot center Ivan Juric is just a freshman, offensively skilled but not much of a presence yet on the glass or protecting the rim.

It does build its defensive identity around backcourt pressure, sometimes full press, but its turnover-generation numbers don’t square with Penn State allowing nearly 80 points an outing, as well as that two-point shooting.

• Penn State shoots below 33 percent from three-point range.

• The Lions are playing without leading scorer Kayden Mingo, out indefinitely, per reports, with an undisclosed injury. Mingo’s absence didn’t stop Penn State from nearly shocking the Wolverines.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE

BALL SECURITY PHYSICALITY EASY BASKETS Penn State’s only chance might be to light Purdue’s guards up in the backcourt and force a bunch of turnovers, which Purdue has yet to appear susceptible to. It has so many ball-handlers now. Again, Purdue’s size and physical nature on offense and rebounding could really show up here. Purdue has the assets and experience to not just beat Penn State’s pressure, but to punish it with dunks, layups and threes.

THREE THOUGHTS

• Again, Purdue will pack the lane and make an opponent make threes. The Boilermakers have been dominant defensively lately. Not just good. Dominant.

• Is this a revenge game for Purdue after last season’s December loss in State College?

• Penn State is going to have to try zone in the halfcourt, right? Purdue’s eyes light up when it sees opportunities to play high-low. Bur regardless, as long as Purdue navigates whatever it faces full court, it should be poised for offensive success.