GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue's July men's hoops evaluation period news



In our July 11, 2026 edition, GoldandBlack.com’s Brian Neubert, Dub Jellison, and host Alan Karpick talk about Purdue men’s basketball recruiting, evaluating two parts of the country: Las Vegas and Rock Hill. Plus some discussion on football and basketball news.

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More: Purdue prospect Tai Bell eyes official visit

2028 four-star guard Tai Bell on his Purdue unofficial visit (Krockover Photography)

LAS VEGAS – One of the top guards in the 2028 class is eyeing a trip to West Lafayette, he told GoldandBlack.com during session four of EYBL in Las Vegas. Columbus Academy guard Tai Bell, who is playing for Jet Academy on the EYBL circuit, is working on setting up an official visit to Purdue, but the dates for that trip are TBD.

“They’ve been really well. I’ve already been on campus, supposed to get up on official visit soon,” Bell told GoldandBlack.com on Wednesday. “They love me a lot. I love the campus, and it feels like a family up there. So, they’re definitely in the running for where I want to go.”

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“Trying to find a date right now. Schedule is really busy with all the games and stuff, and then Columbus (Academy) starts up soon, the high school season. So, we got to figure out dates I can get up there,” Bell said.

Purdue is one of several schools that have caught the attention of the rising 2028 point guard, along with Houston, Texas, Kentucky, Baylor, Florida State, Michigan, and Florida, in particular.

Bell visited Purdue once before, attending a game in November, where he was offered by Matt Painter and the Boilermaker staff.

How Purdue uses its guards is a key factor in Bell’s interest in the Boilermakers.

“How they play with their guards, they run through their guards a lot, and a lot of pick and roll, and I feel like I thrive really well in pick and roll. So, watching Braden Smith in that program, and I feel like Coach Painter is really good with guards,” Bell said.

Bell showed that ability in a 77-58 win over Team Durant on Wednesday, in which Jet Academy trailed at halftime before coming out of the gates on fire in the second half and running away with a victory. Bell would finish with 21 points, second only to 2027 four-star guard Chase Lumpkin, as well as six assists. He did most of his damage from the charity stripe, hitting 13-of-15 free throw attempts.

“Being a leader, I feel like I’m bringing teams together, the teams I’m on, and bringing them together and just leading them to wins, and that’s really all that matters to me,” Bell said of what he’s done best during this AAU season.

Finding a winning program is at the top of the list for Bell as he sifts through potential suitors in his recruitment.

“I’m looking for places that win. I’m a winner, and I want to go somewhere we’ll win. I’d say go somewhere that’s going to develop me to the next level, and then give me a chance to get on the floor as a freshman. I feel like those are the main things for me,” Bell said.