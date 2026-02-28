GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast--Sports attorney Pete Rush talks Cluff eligibility and more



In our Feb. 28, 2026 edition, we spend the hour with sports law attorney Pete Rush as he will discuss Oscar Cluff and the possibility of another year of eligibility for the Boilermakers’ center and other topics that will impact the future of college athletics. For more than 25 years, Pete has also maintained an active sports law practice, representing institutions (professional sports clubs, colleges, universities, and high schools) and countless amateur student-athletes on a wide range of issues. Pete is listed in The Best Lawyers in America, Sports Law (2023-2025). Pete practices nationally, representing clients across the United States, and is admitted to practice in Florida, Illinois, and Indiana.

Audio only