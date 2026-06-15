GoldandBlack.com to match donations for new Knucklehead Central scholarship honoring Purdue's Joe Tiller
On the heels of the 22nd annual “Celebrating our Legends Banquet”, held June 14th at the Purdue Memorial Union, GoldandBlack.com has announced it will match the first $10,000 in donations to the fledgling Knucklehead Central Scholarship. The KHC scholarship will benefit male and female scholar-athletes in the Northwest Indiana Chapter of the National Football Foundation and is named for Joe Tiller, who started the chapter in 2004. It will pay a key role in building the Tiller Chapter’s Endowment.
Tiller was responsible for naming the GoldandBlack.com message board community, as the Boilermakers’ all-time winningest coach used to say, “Anyone who posts on the Internet is a knucklehead.”
From Tippecanoe County to Lake County and beyond, your donations will help some of the best and brightest athletes pursue a college education at the school of their choice.
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Please consider supporting the Knucklehead Central Scholarship and your gift will have double the impact. And make sure you click the “Knucklehead Central” pull down so that we can match your generous gift.
Here are some Chad Krockover images from the Sunday, June 14, 2026 event at the Purdue Memorial Union North Ballroom.
More: Spack honored by award.