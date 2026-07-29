GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Barry Odom at the podium at B1G Media Days

CHICAGO — Purdue coach Barry Odom addressed the media during his B1G Media Days press conference on the main stage on Wednesday afternoon.

BARRY ODOM: Good afternoon to everyone. I’m so excited to join you here today in Chicago. In my opinion, it’s one of the greatest cities in the world. Chicago is the home to around 65,000 Purdue alum. For us, it feels like a home game. It’s always a privilege to represent Purdue University, our football program, and the incredible people that make our university so special. We’ve got over 58,000 students at Purdue currently and 6,000 living alumni, and that makes it important for me to represent Purdue the right way, to bring our program back to a level of success and winning consistently, and we’re able to do that in a number of ways, starting with our administration.

Our current president, Mitch Daniels, has stepped in and will do a terrific job. I want to thank our athletics director Mike Bobinski, who just announced his retirement. He’s poured in over 40 years to college athletes, and I’m so thankful for him providing the opportunity for us to work together at Purdue for a year. Our friendship goes deep. We’ve got a number of things in working order that are going to make Purdue football back to winning and being successful because of his leadership.

I’m thankful for that. Tiffany Grimes is our sport administrator and deputy athletic director. She’s in every staff meeting with us and does a tremendous job in helping us navigate through the day-to-day activities of our program.

I want to thank Commissioner Tony Petitti and his staff and leadership group on how important he is, his guiding force, his leadership, his communication, and the entire opportunity that the Big Ten puts on not only for staff, our

program, our student-athletes. It’s elite in every single way. A.J. Edds works in daily and weekly communication with our football staff around the conference and does such a great job assisting the coaches, and I’m so appreciative of that.

I look at Purdue and how it’s unique in so many ways. It starts and ends with the people that make Purdue so special. I’ve been on the job now for about a year and a half, and it proves to be true every single day: the connective piece that is going to send Purdue into the future with success on the football field is still based around people.

We are in a very persistent pursuit of creating consistent winning football, and how we’ve done that is with people. When you think about Purdue, you think about innovation; you think about blue collar; you think about doing things the Purdue way. Then you talk about a university that develops leaders; it prepares young people for the success that they’re going to have.

You look back at last year, and nobody is excited or happy about how we ended up in the win-loss record. We have made so many gains in the last eight months. We’re a completely different team, a different program. We’re excited and forward-looking and thinking about 2026, and as we enter the season, there’s renewed energy throughout our building and throughout our organization.

It starts with our players, the things that they’ve done, the retention that we had on the roster from last year, the great added pieces that we had through high school recruiting, and then the tremendous additions we had through the transfer portal. They’ve invested in the team.

The one portal window was very beneficial for us that we had in January. We knew exactly who our team was from January until today, with only six additions this summer. That will provide great benefit for our team.

The countless hours that they put in during our four phases of the program—winter conditioning, our Winning Edge program, spring ball, and now our summer ball session—have all been very successful.

In 30-some-odd short days, we get the chance to kick off the 2026 season.

I’m so excited about the way that our players have embraced the accountability. They’ve embraced competition. More importantly, they’ve embraced each other. They are a true team. They care about each other. They’re selfless, and they’ve made tremendous gains in their habits and the consistency it takes to play winning football in the Big Ten Conference.

They have poured into the process of what it looks like, and they’re hungry to play winning football and bring that back to Ross-Ade Stadium. I’m really proud of the progress the team has made, and because of our players, they’ve committed themselves to the standards of being, acting, and living the Purdue way.

I do believe every great team I’ve had a chance to be a part of is coach-driven and player-led. You look at our locker room right now, and through the direct approach they’ve had in team bonding from when we started in January to today, it’s as close and as galvanized as any team that I’ve had a chance to be a part of.

The players that we brought with us today—junior quarterback Ryan Browne, junior wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette, and junior linebacker Charles Correa—all have a sense of purpose. They’re on a mission to play their best ball. They’re tremendous leaders in our locker room, and they are the connective piece, along with a core group of players, that will continue to drive our program forward.

I’m certainly proud and excited about our staff and our organization. When you look at the number of people involved in a football program, it’s the people who pour into your players—from the weight room to nutrition, sports science, sports medicine, the operations team, recruiting, personnel, the general manager and his office, and the front office—as we build this team together. Then, as they get on campus, all of those people, along with our academic support staff, pour into our team. You’re going to see a team in 2026 that Purdue Nation is excited to support.

We’ve got players who care about their teammates. We’ve got players who care about doing the right thing, and they care about winning for the people of Purdue. They also understand how important it is to represent the former players and the university. They understand the thousands of people who wore a Purdue uniform before we got here and the responsibility we have to get back to winning ways.

Our staff has done a tremendous job. Our offensive coordinator is Josh Henson, returning for his second year with the program. Our defensive coordinator is Kevin Kane, who will coach the linebackers as well, and our special teams coordinator is James Shibest. They’ve got a great idea of how to play complementary football and play passionate, complementary football together and find ways to win the one-possession games that are so important in the best league in college football.

We’re excited about what’s coming up. I’m honored to be the head coach at Purdue University, and I sure look forward to spending the rest of the day with you.

Thank you for telling the story of our great student-athletes and each of our programs.

I’ll answer any questions that you have.

Q: When you look at Indiana, your biggest rival, what does that do for you and your program to see them turn it around so quickly and be at the top of the college football landscape?

BARRY ODOM: Yeah, number one, Coach Cignetti and his entire department did such a tremendous job of taking that over and elevating it to where they are today.

I think that, if you look at it in the landscape of college football, it should give every player, every coach, and every fan base hope, vision, and belief that it can happen.

It’s sped things up for everyone, but you also look at how they pieced it together. It worked for them. It’s not the same for every team and every program.

We certainly feel strongly about how we’ve built this roster going into the year, and we also understand that if we get the opportunity to play meaningful games in the month of November and earn the chance to play with extended time, anything can happen.

Q: What did you see in quarterback Ryan Browne last year amid a difficult season that shows you he’s the right guy to lead this team going forward?

BARRY ODOM: Yeah, I think Ryan started with us last year in the month of June, so learning the playbook, jumping in, becoming the starter, and then playing throughout the course of the year, I think you would describe it as having some really high highs and some low lows.

The quarterback gets way too much praise and way too much criticism. There are a number of things that went down as an interception that maybe weren’t the quarterback’s fault, but it goes down in the record book as an interception.

He understands he’s judged on wins, just like we all are. I’m judged on it. It’s not an effort-based business—it’s results-driven.

Ryan is a fierce competitor. He’s got an elite skill set, and the things that he’s done since the season ended until today—nobody has poured more into not only his development, but also into being a leader for our team. He’s excited to step into that role with a great supporting cast on what we feel can be an explosive offense.

Q: Talk about the momentum of Purdue sports. With the success of the basketball program, does that momentum spill over to football? How do you get your players motivated knowing how successful the basketball team has been?

BARRY ODOM: I think, number one, you look at how important our relationship is with Coach Painter and what he’s done for Purdue basketball for decades now, and how he’s done it his way. It works for him.

As you mentioned, winning is contagious.

We get a chance—and I’m embracing this with a chip on our shoulder—we’re the first out of the gate this year. We get a chance to go prove it for Purdue Athletics.

Let’s go support the football team because of the way they’re playing. They’re playing smart. They’re playing hard. They’re playing tough. They’re playing together. They’re doing it the Purdue way.

When you capture those things, the momentum bleeds not only through your locker room, but throughout your athletic department, your university, and all the people who care about Purdue.

That’s what we’re chasing, and we’re doing it every day with the habits that will give us the opportunity to capture that momentum and play with it early and often.