FORT WAYNE — Topping Purdue’s Class of 2027 recruiting wish list has long been Indianapolis’ Isaiah Hill, one of the most highly regarded big men in his class nationally.

Check out this GoldandBlack.com video for clips of the 7-footer in action from his first three games at this weekend’s Bill Hensley Memorial Run ‘N Slam in Fort Wayne.

More: Purdue coaches visited Isaiah Hill last week

PURDUE RECRUITING TARGET ISAIAH HILL

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