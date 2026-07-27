GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue AD Mike Bobinski on retirement, search and more

On Monday, Purdue’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski met with the media for a roundtable ahead of his retirement at the end of the calendar year.

TRANSCRIPT OF ROUNDTABLE:

Purdue’s Bobinski opening statement:

“I have very brief opening remarks on what you all set on the agenda for the conversation. Other than trying to figure out this retirement thing, I’ve never done it before, so I’m trying to figure out how to do it properly, and that’ll come to me here as time goes by. But just in general, I’ve said this before. You guys have heard me say it, but I am incredibly grateful that the last decade of my life in college athletics has been spent here at Purdue. I could not have asked to be around better people, around a better place, in a more sane environment, in a relatively insane time in this world. It’s been. It’s just been terrific, and so I am so grateful to President Daniels, and back then Mike Bergoff sort of found a way to, or at least offered me this opportunity, and it was-it’s been just really, really good. I think we’ve made some progress as time has gone by. Just as the world has changed, we have done lots of things, I think, to try to stay current with all that. I know we’ve modernized lots and lots of things out of necessity. They needed to happen. That’s nobody’s fault. That’s not blaming anybody or anything. But recognizing the way the world was evolving, we needed to be in gear here and be in gear aggressively to find a way to keep Purdue in a competitive position. So that’s been really interesting, and I can give you lots of different one-off examples. But here’s one that, it just strikes me. When I got here, we had one person working in the creative slash graphic design one, and that’s only 2016. It wasn’t like 2000 or 1984. We had one person. We’ve got a dozen or whatever we have now. Whatever the number is right now, but those kinds of things have happened. The football staff has morphed into what football staffs are these days. The basketball staffs, both men and women, have become different things than they were, and those kinds of things have happened all around our department. And we’re fortunate that we’ve been able to find a way to do all that with the support of the university philosophically, and most recently now financially. This this this this year, which we just concluded for the first time, we’ve got some assistance financially, so that was incredibly helpful. But along the way, we’re able to kind of make everything happen on our own dime, and that was really gratifying, and thankful for our people being really smart stewards economically of our resources and finding ways to maximize sort of the impact of every dollar that we spend. So being able to get the technology in the stadium to get the South End Zone thing done, get the tunnel built, getting the new golf clubhouse building, getting that upgraded, better technology all over the place. Football, basketball, baseball, softball, all those places have advanced technology. Where we play ball in Holloway, we’ve been able to do some things in all those spaces. Again, make sure that we’re providing the environment that people expect in today’s world at a Big 10 at a Big 10 program, so that’s been been fun to be to be part of all that, working with a great group of people that that bring great ideas to the table, and then working with you know the John Purdue Club staff over the years, where we’ve been able to really set records year after year after year, in in the dollars that we’re raising, when I arrived, we were raising about six, just over $6 million on the in the annual fund from the job group. This past year, about 20 million, so it’s like 3.5x what we’ve been able to raise just from annual operating dollars, minimum capital gifts, and all the other things that go into it. This past year were just right around $60 million in total donor giving to our program. That’s that’s real real dollars and real money. I’m so thankful to the Purdue community for stepping forward and recognizing the need and being willing to invest in what we all are doing here on behalf of our of our student athletes and Purdue in particular. So it’s been a great ride. I mean, I don’t want to give any more of that kind of stuff. I’ll let you all ask your questions, but you know, like all things, everything in life has a season. Nothing goes forever. I haven’t gotten any younger, and you know, timing in life is everything. You come here, and it’s the greatest place to have been, but you live through two years of the COVID mess, and then the college athletics world kind of goes upside down here in these last three or four years. So out of 10 years, there have been probably six years of complete disruption, and that’s made it very interesting. It’s forced us to be creative and flexible, and willing to adjust on a dime. But that’s the nature of the business structure. You can’t wish it to be something other than what it is, and you deal with what’s in front of you and do the best you can with it. So that’s been the approach. And again, I’m grateful for it. It’s been an amazing journey, 42 years. That is enough. I will tell you that that is enough. I don’t know that I recommend that for anybody else.”

Why do you decide to step away now, Mike? And why stay on till the 31st?

“Wanted to provide the opportunity for a reasonable transition first and foremost. But now, I mean, I was ready to do it three years ago to be honest with you. When President Chang came in, he said, “Hey, with the way the world’s changing, me being new as a president, I would really like for you to stick around and help us get through, get into this new era. You know how the prayer works. You know the things that are important. Our priorities are we want to make sure we maintain that as we enter into this new era. And so I signed at that point an extension act to 2028, and I said very clearly to the board and to President Chang, in no world am I working for 2028 in this job. That is not going to happen. So I probably out kicked the coverage a little bit, but it’s just time. I think it’s the right move for Purdue for sure. There’s going to be another big iteration change, is what it feels like to me, in college athletics. I won’t be here to see that through. So it’s best that whoever’s going to lead going into the future be able to shape whatever we’re going to strategize and how we’re going to execute in whatever the new world is going to look like. That is going to change whether we get federal legislation or not. There’s going to be another change, and I’m not going to be the one to to drive the bullet through that. So it’s time to turn that over to somebody else.”

What do you need to get done in the next six months to kind of ease that transition?

“Well, I think, once the search is concluded, be as helpful as I can be to that new person without being in the way. I mean, I get that there’s a way to do that and a way not to do it. Once we go through a reasonable period of time where there’s a need for crossover and turnover of information and background and all that, what the new athletic director doesn’t need is running into me every time they walk around the corner and saying, “Oh, is this guy still here?” So I’ll be available to the new person. I’ll be available to Mitch (Daniels) or to the board as needed. But once we get through that transition, I’m not going to be present or in the way. I might watch more practices. I might do some things, but I’ll be available, but not intrusive, would be my hope here. I do want to make sure that there’s an effective turnover, and I provide every bit of background that I can that I think will be helpful.”

What’s your understanding then of how that would work. Obviously things are coming to the head pretty fast?

“It’s in motion for sure.”

With this new person if it’s an outside hire, and be the AD as soon as they’re on day one, would they come in as an advisor?

“No, when they come in and are here on a full-time basis, now what I presume is happening will happen, because obviously somebody can’t be named to be here the next day. There’ll be some time. Let’s say, for argument’s sake, September 1st somebody gets here. Once they’re here, they are now a primary decision maker. I adopt a supportive secondary role because you can’t have two people in charge. That’s now their department, and I will move over and slide out of the way as appropriate.”

Having done this now for the past decade, what is your perspective on what kind of person? What kind of background? What kind of attributes should this next person have?

Bobinski: I think it’s a cliché term, but I think at Purdue, it’s always best that folks are fully aware of our culture, our environment, our expectations, the way that Purdue wants their athletic program to operate from an integrity, from an ethics perspective, Making sure that we keep the main thing, the main thing, which is education, which is developing these young people during the time that they’re here, and yeah, we’ve got to be in the rest of the world too. We get that, but somebody that first and foremost, will embrace the persona of Purdue. That’s really important. Secondarily, you know, today’s world being able to be really aggressive from an external standpoint to generate the resources that are going to be necessary, whatever the world’s going to look like going forward here, it’s not going to be less expensive. That is for sure. It’s going to be more expensive. So finding ways to turn over every opportunity and turn those into actual real resources that can be used to support what we need to do going forward. So someone that’s got knowledge and expertise, or maybe even some hands-on experience doing those kinds of things, to me would be really important. And then you got to have somebody that’s going to, I think, relate to the Purdue community, relate to our coaches, to our staff, be approachable. I mean, we’ve got a certain style here that’s evolved way before my time, and I think it’s I think it serves us generally pretty well in terms of the way the day-to-day works around here. We try to run this place flatter as opposed to I’m in charge and everybody else is end of day. That’s not the way I operate. And again, I’m not going to tell anybody how they ought to do the job. It’s going to be up to whoever’s in that role to choose their own approach. But I think the way we’ve done it’s less formal because of how we work with college athletes. You know, we’re not running IBM here, back in the days when we were carrying a briefcase to work; that’s not what we’re doing. So keeping the people focus, the relationship focus. I think at the end of the day, that helps make a place like this in a department in this arena work.

The fundraising’s always been part of this job. Absolutely, a greater part of this job than the day you started.

Bobinski: I think fundraising is absolutely part of it, but the broader topic of just generating revenue from whatever opportunity is becoming more and more of a focus. Now, that can’t be the AD’s job. They’ve got too many kinds of things that they’re going to have to do. They can’t be the chief revenue officer and the AD. That’s, to me, not what you want. But you’re going to want somebody that’s really, really aware and conversant in what it means to have a revenue focus in everything you do, and then put the team and the structure in place to help execute that. That’ll be the challenge, I think. And I have no illusions or any expectations that the organization will look exactly like it does today when somebody else takes over, and they should have that right to shape it however they need to shape it, in a way that will best serve our needs going forward. And so, if that means structurally we look a little different, then so be it. That wouldn’t surprise me. In fact, I would probably say if I were starting from scratch today, it might look different than it does today. But there are reasons for everything, and a break like this gives that opportunity to more cleanly reshape the organization.

Mike, can you say are there any internal candidates for the job?

Bobinski: I do know there’s at least one internal candidate.

How important is having football experience enemy for this next hire? Does it have to be a sitting AD who comes from a school that has football?

Bobinski: Well, first of all, not for me to set those parameters, but I do know that the board believes and everybody recognizes the importance of football in today’s environment, particularly at the power four level. It is where the resources and economics flow through and more important than they do in any other part of what we do. So making sure that you have an understanding of how football fits, works, what it takes to be successful, all of that matters, absolutely. I think having exposure and experience in general football is going to be an important part.

Over the course of your 10 years here, what are some of your favorite memories, whether through athletics or in the office?

Bobinski: Good question. I’m really not great memory person. I kind of live in the today and tomorrow world, but it’s hard not to appreciate some of some of the incredible moments that happened back in football when Jeff Brohm was here. We had the amazing Ohio State-Tyler Trent situation, which anybody that was part of that, I think will never ever not have that be a memory that is like, wow, there was something special going on that night here. Never mind the fact that we just ran all over them. It was just the whole vibe was pretty magical. That doesn’t happen every place, and the fact that it happened here was really really something. You know, having a chance to play in the Big Ten championship game again under Jeff down in Lucas Oil Stadium was was a really really cool memory. Men’s basketball winning the regional up in Detroit. You know, the outpouring and sort of the exorcism of all the pent up desire that happened in that moment, it was a real thing and having the chance to be in Phoenix in the Final Four, play in the national championship game and have 1000s and 1000s and 1000s of Purdue people find their way to Phoenix, which was not easy to do. I mean, they were flying to to Vegas and driving, and flying here and driving. They were there in huge numbers. In fact, to the point where the NCAA folks that run the tournament every year came up to me Monday night and said, ‘We have never seen a championship game crowd so overwhelmingly on one side.’ And it was Purdue. I mean, it was us. It was our people, and it was really really special to see that and how much it meant to so many people. So those are those are some of the things I think that I would say. But even more granularly, the fact that these last couple of years, given the player mobility and all that’s part of our environment today, the fact that we’ve had the best academic results that we’ve ever had in these in these last three semesters is nothing short of miraculous. And the fact that we continue to place our graduating student athletes at basically 100% rate, they all have either a grad school plan, a working plan, or they’re they’re playing their sport professionals somewhere and that doesn’t happen by accident. That happens because we have folks that work at that every single day making sure that our young people are focused on what’s next and that’s just sort of an evergreen good thing for me. I mean, that’s what we’re supposed to be doing here, and I feel really good about that.

You mentioned a couple times already in this interview about you think there’s going to be another big change coming to college sports. You said you’re forward-looking. Do you put on your future cap? What do you think that looks like?

Bobinski: Obviously, there’s a tremendous amount of energy in the Senate right now around the Protect College Sports Act. Even over this past weekend, there was constant back-and-forth—essentially around the clock—between senators, their staffs, and leadership from the Power Four conferences and others, all trying to get the bill to a place where everyone can support it.

If that happens, it will represent a significant change, and I’m rooting for it. If the language reaches a point where it’s broadly viewed as a positive step, I think it could be very meaningful.

Even if this particular bill doesn’t pass, the process of developing it has helped clarify the major issues facing college athletics. If those issues aren’t addressed through this legislation, I think it at least provides the Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Big 12, and others with a roadmap of the problems that need to be solved and other ways they might be addressed.

Change is coming. It has to come, because the way we’re operating today is honestly absurd. We’re effectively running a multibillion-dollar enterprise based on the latest lawsuit or a ruling from a judge in one state that suddenly affects the entire country. That’s no way to operate an organization the size and complexity of college athletics. It simply doesn’t make sense.

The other issue is NIL. Everyone talks about NIL, but the reality is that, as an industry, we’re trying to force deals into a marketplace that doesn’t naturally want to operate that way. We’ve got to find a better system.

Right now, coaches, administrators, and supporters spend an enormous amount of time and energy constantly trying to piece together deals. It’s an exhausting and frustrating process. Instead, we should establish a system with adequate resources, give departments a defined budget to manage, and let them compete based on their ability to evaluate talent and make smart strategic decisions.

That would be a much better approach than constantly playing “Let’s Make a Deal,” where every decision is driven by emotion and urgency. Every day it’s, “We can’t lose this player—we’ve got to find another deal.” That’s simply not a sustainable model.

If someone from another planet looked at how college athletics operates today, they’d probably ask, “Who thought this was a good idea?” At some point, we need a more stable and manageable system where we’re not constantly shifting dollars or trying to change the color of money.

Let’s determine what the number is. Let’s go generate the resources and revenue necessary to support it, and then manage within that framework. In my opinion, that’s where college athletics needs to go as an enterprise.

Has that impeded maybe some facility work that you wanted to do over the last few years, that all your money was going here?

Bobinski: Right now, making major facility investments doesn’t make sense when you consider the pressure we’re under to compete in the player compensation landscape. At this point, we can’t afford to take our focus away from that priority.

Hopefully, we’ll eventually get to a more stable and predictable environment where we can balance multiple priorities again. There are certainly schools with resources that allow them to invest heavily in facilities while also competing at the highest level in player compensation. We’re not at the top of that resource chain. That’s no secret. We’re in a solid position, but we’re not among the handful of programs that can comfortably do everything at once.

For now, our focus has to remain where it matters most: making sure we can compete in player acquisition and retention.

Did you think when you started here and you got the gift from Rohrman for the stadium and some other things that you would be farther along, in the Ross Ade renovation part?

Bobinski: The plans are already in place. We know what we’d like to accomplish. At this point, though, it comes down to resources. Like so many things, the question is simple: Can you afford to do it? Do you have the dollars available to make it happen?

We have a substantial list of projects we’d like to complete at Ross-Ade Stadium, but today, virtually every capital investment has to tie back to revenue generation. We’re not going to undertake projects simply for the sake of making improvements. They need to create opportunities to generate additional revenue and help support the long-term financial health of the department.

If you were to leave a to-do list for your successor on your desk. What would be one or two things on top of that to-do list for that person?

“I would say above all, respect the place. Respect Purdue, because it truly is a special place. No one will ever convince me otherwise. It’s a place built on the right values, and you can never lose sight of that. Don’t ever lose the fabric of what makes Purdue unique.

At the same time, I’ve always believed—and I believed it when I arrived 10 years ago—that it’s never enough. I was raised to never be satisfied, and I’m certainly not satisfied with everything we’ve accomplished. I still believe there’s tremendous upside here that we haven’t fully realized.

My message would be to believe in that potential and work every day to unlock it. The response to our Final Four run, the success of women’s basketball, and so many other moments has shown the pent-up desire people have to see Purdue succeed. We can do more, and we should do more. I believe we’re going to do it in football. We’ll continue to do it in men’s basketball and volleyball, and I hope we’ll do it across many more sports in the years ahead.

Most importantly, never underestimate this place. We have people visit from other schools all the time, and I recently read comments from student-athletes who transferred here from elsewhere. Their reaction was essentially, “Everything we need is already here.” The nutrition program, medical care, strength and conditioning, academic support—every element is in place for student-athletes to compete at a championship level.

So if I were leaving a message for my successor, it would be this: Never sell Purdue short. When I first arrived, hearing people do that bothered me, and it still does today. Purdue is capable of far more than many people realize, and I hope the next athletic director never loses sight of that.

When you got here, you had to fix football right away. How vital is it that the season Barry thinks they’re capable of having, that you think they’re capable of having, happens so that the pressure is not on the two hires to have to go through the same thing?

Bobinski: Obviously, nobody is right all the time, but watching Barry’s focus and the way he’s approached this job gives me tremendous confidence. I have an unshakable belief that, whatever our ceiling is—and whatever level of resources we’re able to provide him going forward—he’ll maximize it. He’ll get us there.

He’s an extremely knowledgeable, highly skilled, incredibly focused and motivated coach. He lives and breathes this every single day. He’s surrounded himself with a great staff, and everyone involved with our football program is working toward the same goal. They’re putting in the work, and I believe it’s going to pay off.

It’s important to remember that he’s only entering his second year. Last season, he was operating with one hand tied behind his back. We didn’t have the resources, and we didn’t have the talent. That was obvious. You didn’t have to be a football expert to see we were outmanned in almost every game, with only one or two exceptions.

We’ve made progress in closing that gap, but we still have more work to do. We need to continue moving in that direction before anyone can fairly evaluate what this program is capable of.

I have tremendous confidence in the work that’s being done. This isn’t an “if-or-else” situation. It’s a process. There’s a growth curve, and institutionally we’re still adapting to this new environment. Our responsibility is to make sure Barry has the resources necessary to compete on equal footing with the programs we’re measured against, year after year.

What’s next for you Mike?

Bobinski: After working in this world at this pace for so long, I can’t just turn everything off. I just can’t. There’s no way.

I’m going to find something to do. I don’t know exactly what that is yet, and I’m in no rush to figure it out because I haven’t really had a chance to take a deep breath in a long time. If it takes a little while to decide what’s next, that’s okay—but it’ll be something.

What I do know is that it won’t be another athletic director position. I’ve already had a few people approach me and ask if I’d be interested in different opportunities, but right now I don’t want to think about that. I’ll find something to occupy my time because I don’t think I’m completely out of gas yet.

Will you stay here or go to South Carolina?

Bobinski: Both. The house in South Carolina is finished, and we’re in the process of getting it furnished. Right now, we’ve got about four plates and four forks, so we’re not quite ready to live there full time.

My wife going to continue, I think at least in the next school year, running the graduate management program, at least through the next academic year, so we’ll be going back and forth. I’ll probably be doing a little more “forth” than “back,” especially during the winter, but we’ll see how it all works out.

Would you want to stay involved in college athletics in some capacity, even if it’s not as an athletic director?

Bobinski: I’m not going to say a hard no to that, but I’d also like the opportunity to use a different part of my brain. I came up through the financial side of college athletics, and that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t do something in that area again, but I’d also enjoy solving different kinds of problems.

I’ve been dealing with these issues for a long time. I’ve been an athletic director since 1994, and that’s a long time in this business. I’d like the chance to think about something different if the right opportunity comes along.

Now, could that end up being something connected to athletics? Absolutely. But I don’t want to assume that’s the only path forward.

When when you hired Barry, you were talking about revenue share leveling the playing field. Has it happened?

Bobinski: No, it has not happened at all. Because of the, “Let’s Make a Deal” over the cap and that’s why we need to come up with a system that in fact is a framework that everybody is respecting and playing by. That doesn’t mean those schools that have established football traditions and power have these built-in legacy sort of benefits won’t continue to recruit at the very very top, but I think from a health of the industry perspective, it needs to be a more consistent allocation and sort of execution of resources. You’re still going to have a sustainable enterprise. Television entities don’t want bad games. Our media partners don’t want bad games. They don’t want non-competitive games. They want competitive games. And if it’s people with resources up here and people with resources over here, you end up with very uncompetitive games. That’s one of the great weaknesses, I think, in the way we lead and work in college athletics, is everything is done with a very very short horizon. Nobody looks out five years, 10 years, nor does anybody look out at the enterprise as a whole. You know, all of the folks in my job, they care about the two yards in front of them. You know, I care about Purdue, and which is what I paid to do, was care about Purdue, but the entity as a whole needs, at some point, somebody or somebodies that are concerned about the health of the overall enterprise. And that means it could be a little uncomfortable for everybody to get to that place. Maybe some at the top end have to give a little, maybe some at the bottom have to come up some. But having a sense of more competitive parity and opportunity, it’s the magic of the NFL. It’s why their media deals are what they are, but we don’t want that in college athletics to be restructured right now. Those that have and those that are good, they want to stay good, and you want everybody else to stay over in that corner. That’s just a fact. But I think from a sustainability perspective, that’s probably not the best approach to take. We need a longer-term, more global view of what’s best for college athletics.

There’s been talk recently about things like the retention pool added onto rev share that would expand things out to maybe $40-50 million. Is that a role that Purdue yes has the resources and the support to do?

Bobinski: That will be the challenge going forward. But that kind of a model, to me, is where we need to get to. Then the challenge will be here at Purdue, for us to go out and generate the resources to make sure that we can compete at the highest possible level. Maybe you don’t do it all the way there year one, but maybe you do. Maybe you’re able to generate resources, and I would tell you that I know Commissioner Petitti has a tremendous focus other than now with this bill and everything else that’s going on, on finding ways to generate more revenue for all of us, because he recognizes the tab never gets smaller. It costs more and more every year so it behooves us from a Big Ten level to not only maximize just media deals but find other ways to generate revenues using the assets that the conference has collectively and in total to then send more resources back to you to help you to compete. So he’ll be a good partner in this, but it’s going to take us, and by us I mean not athletics can’t do it. We need out Purdue folks. We need our people in the community, we need our donors. We need everybody else to recognize that in order to be the program that Purdue deserves and that I think Purdue wants, people are going to have to invest. That’s just the way it’s going to have to be in order to be who we can be.

What are those conversations like when you’re trying to convince the people who donate and support the the university athletics program?

Bobinski: In general, the conversations were all really positive, and there were some folks that did raise their hand and step forward, and some in a significant way, help us do the things that we needed to do. But a little too often the conversation was, ‘that sounds like a good idea. Somebody ought to do that,’ and my counter to that is the people that we’re competing against, those somebodies are doing it. We need to now not be ‘well hey that’s a hell of an idea for somebody else’ and it needs to be no it’s a hell of an idea we need to do that as a Purdue community and take that on. If in fact we all share the same desire for success that I think we do.

Back to the AD search. Is there a template you think they’re looking for, and when do you expect the school to make an announcement?

Bobinski: I think the template is basically some of the things that Nathan asked me about before. I mean, when you read a job description for a job like this, it’s like that person doesn’t exist. It’s like you got to do everything and turn water into wine and all that at the same time. So it’s a I mean it’s broad, but I think more than anything, you got to have a financial astuteness about you, because hell, it’s 165-70, whatever million-dollar operation right now here, bigger in other places even. So you can’t run an organization at that level without having some feel for how the economics work. So, having some financial acumen and experience is really important having a really strong external focus. Again, trying to understand where revenue opportunities exist and how to attack them and turn them from opportunities into realities. I think all of that really matters. But to me, the other pieces that you can’t lose sight of is this is the ultimate people business. You’ve got 300 plus employees. You’ve got 500 student athletes, close to it. I mean, there’s 800 people that you’re responsible for. So you’re not doing the job right if you don’t respect that and acknowledge that and have some ability to understand what it takes to lead a group that large and to get them mobilized and organized and feeling like they’re part of something that matters. So you got to have you’ve got to have those skills.

In terms of timing for a hire, I don’t know what that might be. When I provided an outline of a timeline back in April to President Chang, when I first told him about this before before we knew that he was going to be moving on, and I said, “Hey, it would be ideal to me. I think I started September 1, 2016, and that wasn’t by anybody’s design. I mean, that’s the way it worked out. But to me, that makes some good sense if you can get somebody here right around the beginning of September, so they see basically the entire fall, entire football season. They’re fully exposed to what that happens in the rhythm of the year here. That would be best in terms of instead of joining midseason and then having to kind of catch up and say, “Well, I missed the first seven games of football, and I don’t really know what’s going on.’ September 1 would be a great start date.

Do you think any potential candidates would have caution to take the job, not knowing who the president’s going to be?

Bobinski: I’m sure everybody’s going to ask that question. I mean, it’s a key relationship for sure. Anybody that’s done the job before knows that, and so that they’ll certainly be asked that question. But I do know this, and I talked about with the board, we talked about that when they were putting the search together, and the response is that, as a group looks for its next president, having somebody understand that hey, we’re a Big Ten school, and while that encompasses lots of things, there’s academic connections, there’s all sorts of things. At the end of the day, it’s also primarily an athletic situation, and you need to be aware that that matters to Purdue, and then be willing and able and prepared to support it in the way that it needs to be, keeping it in its proper place and perspective, but not saying athletics isn’t important. Purdue will not hire a next president that doesn’t have a really strong appreciation for the role athletics plays and can play in the in the future of Purdue. The board has said it, and I know that they are serious about that.

How much can you see the parallels, just 45 years of just those two coaches, (Matt Painter and Gene Keady) and one who played for the other?

Bobinski: It is a such a Purdue thing. You know, it really is. It’s uniquely able to happen in a place like this, and even from an AD perspective, even though the world has really changed in 10 years, it’s probably past the expiration date for most people in this job these days. I fully get that. I think most people say seven years and move on because people tired of you, which I get. I understand that. Prior to me Morgan (Burke) was here 24 years, this is kind of the nature of Purdue, but to be able to do it in the volatile world of men’s basketball and all the pressures and all the everything that goes into that to have had Gene and Matt over this period of time and have it continue to get better and better and better this far into it is incredibly unique and I’m grateful for the chance I’ve worked with Matt for these 10 years and to help provide him. My very first meeting with Matt was, I asked him one question I said, ‘what is it that you don’t have that you need in order to compete for a national championship?’ And so, like every good coach, he had his list, and I think we were able to do every single one of those things, if not immediately, over a period, relatively short period. And that list has not gone away. It continues. It’s been added to as time has gone by because the world’s changed around him, also around all of us. But we recognize that is not optional. It matters really here, and we have a chance to be, and we are a nationally relevant, nationally elite program at this point. And nobody that comes in to this job, will have any interest in doing anything other than continue to support that program at the highest level because it’s clearly evolved to a place where it’s really really fun to be part of it. It’s fun to support. You want to work hard to support a program that’s delivering the way that one is.

We talk about the Purdue way of doing things. How important is it that Coach Keady still comes to the games?

All you have to do is see the response that he gets from the Boiler community. I mean, it’s that’s the way our Purdue folks are. I mean, they love people that are loyal to Purdue and that have shown them. If you show a love for Purdue, the Purdue community will show it back 10 times over, and obviously Coach Keady’s done that. I think he gets a tremendous amount of pleasure from still being around, being able to be around, but then the sort of that payback of what it means to so many young people when he is there, I think it just sends a really strong message about the place and that he’s still so invested in it. It matters so much to him. I think it’s one of the really unique and special things that that’s been part of my observations seem to happen while I was here.

Does Matt (Painter) have a big voice in this AD search?

Bobinski: A big voice? I don’t know. I’m not sure. I think the board and the Mitch have a big voice, but I think it’s important that Matt, for sure, Barry, for sure, have a chance, and I know they’ve had a chance to express their thoughts and opinions as they should. Absolutely should. So he won’t be a (decision maker). He should not be. I don’t think he wants to be a decision maker, but he obviously and Barry (Odom), as all of our coaches are. They have a great interest in where it lands, but those two in particular have had a chance to express their thoughts.

As Mitch (Daniels) makes his return, what’s been the transition on your part in terms of athletics for his return?

Bobinski: Well, really easy actually, because he hired me and I worked with him for seven years or whatever it was, so it’s been really seamless. I think it’s been interesting. I mentioned I had our first real one-on-one when he got back, and we talked a lot more about kind of the transition than we did anything else. Because one of the things that I think he got comfortable with when we were working together the first time around is that the day-to-day stuff over here, we’ve got a really good team of people. We’ve got a really good group. They know what they’re doing that he doesn’t spend a lot of time or energy, if any, worrying about that. For him, it’s about the transition, finding the right person, asking me some of the questions that you all have asked. What do you think it’s going to look like, and all that going forward? He’s aware of the fact that he’s an interim. But he said, “Yeah, I think I have a feel for at least what I think works here at Purdue. But he said ‘I shouldn’t be the decision maker on this, and certainly not solely, because because I won’t be here.’ And so he’s very aware of kind of walking that line, adding value, but not overly imposing himself in the process.

I love working with Mitch. He’s a brilliant guy. He’s so insightful. You get nothing but a really really good perspective when you meet with him. One of the things when I meet my boss, you’re asked has to provide an agenda in advance and so I make sure I read that agenda, and if I was not fully informed of the things I put on that agenda, I’d walk out of there embarrassed because he knew more about it than I did. And so I learned that lesson with him very early on. If I’m gonna put it on that agenda, I better know what I’m talking about because he’s gonna know. He’s just really, really sharp. Really sharp. I appreciate it kept me sharp, made me sharp.

Is there any way for you to look 10 years down the line what this enterprise looks like, what the Big Ten looks like, and maybe college athletics in general, what it’s going to be?

Bobinski: I can’t tell you what I think it’s going to look like. What I hope it’ll look like is what I said before: Is that we evolve into a situation where we are managing across conferences, across sports, across other things, in a way that’s got a much longer-term health of the enterprise view, as opposed to just saying what’s best for me today. That to me is my great hope for this, and getting there is a lot harder than saying it. I know that, I recognize it. If it was easy, it probably would have been done already, but finding ways and it’s just a matter of how you practice that. Like, how do you ultimately get people to understand there has got to be an approach here if we’re going to have a sustainable going concern for the long term?

How concerned are you in the future just keeping your sports at the varsity level and everybody keeping all their sports at the level that they are?

Bobinski: Here’s one of the great conundrums facing college athletics.

We’re being pushed toward a form of quasi-professionalism, but it’s only professional in certain respects. The comparison to professional sports isn’t entirely accurate because every professional sports organization operates a single sport. They’re not managing 20 or, in some cases, more than 30 varsity programs like we are.

Our economic model is completely different. In college athletics, a small number of sports generate the revenue that supports everything else we do. We have to acknowledge that reality. We can’t be expected to operate exactly like a professional league because we’re simply not structured that way.

The lawyers don’t want to hear that. The media doesn’t want to hear it. The focus is almost exclusively on football and men’s basketball. Agents don’t spend much time worrying about athletes in Olympic sports, either. That’s just the reality of today’s environment.

At some point, we have to recognize that this is our model, and it’s going to remain our model. But if we’re going to professionalize certain aspects of college athletics—such as athlete compensation—then we also need some of the safeguards that exist in professional sports.

By that, I mean systems that govern talent acquisition and player movement. I’m not suggesting college athletics will ever have a draft or identical structures to the NFL or NBA, but we can’t continue with perpetual free agency, where every athlete is effectively back on the market every year and agents conduct annual bidding wars.

To me, that’s simply not a sustainable way to operate. We need a structure that matches the professional elements we’ve already introduced. Right now, we’re adopting many of the financial aspects of professional sports without the mechanisms that create stability and competitive balance. Until we address that, we’re going to continue operating in a system that is inefficient, unpredictable, and ultimately unsustainable.

Does that have to be an element of this going forward instead of something that’s imposed on the athletes because it’s the imposition of these rules on athletes that the courts keep rejecting in every jurisdiction?

Bobinski: I would say that we hear that all the time. I would just, and this is easy for me to say. And lawyers, will throw their hands up and say, ‘Well, that’s because you’re you’re coming at it from a particular point of view,’ but the experience that college athletes are having these days is incredible. I mean, it is an incredible experience, and when I hear the terms that we’re imposing this on these kids, I mean imposing. Please impose on me like that. I wish I was imposed upon like that when I was an athlete back in the 70s. I mean, which again was a different time and place, I get it, but it is in general an incredibly Supportive, positive, generously resourced experience in every way, and to suggest that somehow someone’s being taken advantage of because it’s not hasn’t been collectively bargained. College athletes they come and go, they come and go. I mean, the concept of collective bargaining and the reality of putting it in place to me are really, really interesting and diametrically opposed. Who is the bargaining unit? Who do you bargain with? And what sports? Is it sport by sport? Is it across all sports? I mean, it gets so complicated so quickly, and that’s not a reason to not play it through and see if, in fact, it does have merit at some point in time. But I think the complexity of doing it almost makes it, And again, people say, well just collectively bargain. Just collectively bargain it? I mean, again, those words are really easy to say. I think they’re a lot harder to bring to life. I just can’t see a path through that right now. Again, that doesn’t, and I might not be seeing the full picture and not understanding it completely, which is entirely possible. But to me, that seems very complicated.