GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Barry Odom after spring practice No. 4

by: Dub Jellison1 hour agodubjellison

After Purdue’s fourth practice of the spring, coach Barry Odom, defensive line coach Kelvin Green, defensive linemen TJ Lindsey and Ian Jeffries met with the media.

Head coach Barry Odom:

Defensive line coach Kelvin Green:

Defensive lineman TJ Lindsey:

Defensive lineman Ian Jeffries:

