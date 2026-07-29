GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Barry Odom, players at B1G Media Day

CHICAGO — Ahead of festivities at B1G Media Days in Chicago, Purdue coach Barry Odom held a media scrum to discuss the Boilermakers’ upcoming season, quarterback Ryan Browne, the new AD search and more.

PURDUE COACH BARRY ODOM:

Transcript of Barry’s Odom’s media scrum:

Barry, what do you think the team improved the most over the summer at?

Odom: “The one thing I think dramatically different for us this year, the one portal window helped tremendously for us, because starting in January we had our entire team here minus seven guys. So we were able to go through winter conditioning, spring ball, our skills and drills this summer, and then the development in the weight room. So I think team continuity, timing from a sense, offensively, communication, and maybe a little in every area further ahead in knowing maybe the best position for each player. You know, there’s still some cross training going on, but also the players have taken over in really galvanizing the team on developing relationships. They have done so many things, not only orchestrated by the coaches, but coach-led, player-driven, a little bit in that sense. They’ve had some player-only meetings, which has been really healthy. We’ve done so many team-building activities, bowling, paintball, you name it, we’ve done it. So I think the closeness of the team-we just know each other so much more than than at any point last year, which I think is really, really healthy for us.

Who’s the best bowler on the team?



Odom: If you throw it out there, you’re going to have, of the 100 and plus guys we have, 95 of them will say they’re the best. Charles Correa is pretty good. Ask him about it. He can put some movement on the ball. Pretty impressive.

Are you are you motivated at all when you see Purdue pick to finish last? Did that give you a chip on your shoulder?

Odom: I mean, not any more than just the normal chip that I’ve got for what we need to do. Thankfully, we get to play the games, and we don’t just say, “Hey, here’s the preseason rankings. Let’s just live with that.” So, there’s a number of ways to use motivation. It’s visible for the coaching staff on where the public thinks we are, and then the great thing is we get to go prove it, you know, one way or the other. Where do we stack up?

Mike Bobinski said the other day you coached last year basically with one arm tied behind your back, and if you’re not oblivious, you knew the shortcomings you had in that first year. How much further along are you this year?

Odom: Well, I think I knew what I signed up for. We came up short last year, and we’re a completely different program now to where we were last year at this time.

When you go through that first year of growing pains and changing a culture and an attitude and accountability, where would you say the vibe is in the building now compared to say six months ago?

Odom: In the last eight months, the amount of work that’s taken place not only just with our organization but our players, they’ve done a tremendous job. So, our movement patterns, our culture, the excitement, the enthusiasm within the locker room, within the weight room in our building is one of the best I’ve seen in going on now 27 years of coaching.

Tell us about any involvement you’ve had with this athletic director search, and if they asked you what you think?



Odom: Number one, I want to give a lot of credit to Mike Bobinski, 40 plus years in the business, what he has done, every single stop he’s made. He’s done such a great job. He’s a dear friend of mine. Thankful for that. I sure didn’t like hearing when he told me that he was stepping away, because looking at the job that was certainly a concern of mine because I’ve been through AD changes before. I never thought that Mike would be here through my entire time, I didn’t think that. I was sure wishing we had longer than a year together. The board of trustees and the search firm, they initially talked to a number of coaches on campus. I was part of that group, so they looked for number one, what we thought we needed, some values of Purdue from a coaching standpoint, and I know without question, there’s been a great number of people that are interested in the job because it’s a great job. In the conference and at Purdue University, it’s a combination that’s hard to beat.

Can you speak to Ryan Browne’s progress this off-season?



Odom: Ryan joined us last year in June, so he was able to go through some of our summer ball opportunities last year, but very minimal from a coaching standpoint on how we were able to work with him until fall camp started last year. So a lot of newness for him. Obviously, all new pieces around him, and then he did some good things last year, and he did some some things that were not winning football. But that was all of us. The amount of growth, the amount of intentionality that he has taken to play the position at a high level, give him a lot of credit because he’s poured into what the process is. I think his decision making has sped up. He understands the offense. He’s got a lot better playmakers around him. He’s better up front with their offensive line. The run game is going to be better. So I think with the quarterback position, you need 10 guys around him to play well equally. There’s a lot on his plate, and we’ve said over and over and over, the starting quarterback and the head football coach are not allowed to have a bad day. So you’re going to be judged on the wins, and he understands that.

Where has he grown most as a leader?

Odom: I think vocally, but also earned, right? That he has put in the work. Guys have seen that, and he has the ability to have respect in the locker room. But then also, another year in the system, the decision making for him, the football IQ, has grown tremendously.

Obviously he’s one of the three here today. I know the student athletes that come here to represent their program take a lot of pride in that. How do those three sort of embody what you want this program?

Odom: I want these guys to enjoy the day. We need to stay out of the headlines, but I want them to enjoy it because there’s, I think the Big 10 allows three for every school, so there’s not many people in the world that get this chance. So they’ve earned it. They’ll represent us very well. They’re all three going to play extremely well in our belief as coaches, and the culture that is set, it’s driven by them, and they’ll put that on display today. I’m excited for them to spend time with everyone.

What does a healthy De’Nylon do for your offense?

Odom: I hope it opens up a number of things in the throw game. You know, he was a starter last year going into our last scrimmage of fall camp, and it was right in front of me on the sideline. We had moved the scrimmage from outside to indoor because of lightning, and it was right towards the tail end of the scrimmage. Caught a ball, got tackled, and I looked down and immediately knew that there was a fracture or a break, and I was wishing that I didn’t see what I saw. You know, De’Nylon. I said, “Hey, can can you get up?” He said, “Coach, it hurts really bad.” And that was a big blow for us. Not only what we thought on the field production, but he still led, guys respect him, but also when you take a guy that was going to be a starter and you take away, there’s a void there in some leadership, especially in the wide receiver room. So we’re excited about what he’s going to do. He’s had a great off season, very determined, and thankful that he’s here and back and he’s healthy.

Speaking of health, do you expect everybody to be ready for camp?

Odom: The only guy right now that would be limited day one, as we set today, is incoming freshman Max Carmicle. He had an injury and had a medical procedure, I think in January. He’s gone through most of our summer workouts, but just to to go full an 11 on 11 situation in practice, he’s still a little bit limited, but maybe we’ll get fully cleared within the second week of fall camp. So right now, we’re in really really good shape.

As the team loses pieces like Nitro Tuggle and Devin Mockobee, how have those gaps been filled now with the new like new class coming in as well as new transfers?

Odom: Yeah, I think we’ve upgraded in a lot of spots. So the wide receiver room, we’re excited about not only who we have returning that stayed on the roster, but also the freshmen we have coming in at tight end and wide receiver, and then the transfers. We physically have changed our room, and the wide receiver room for the better, and excited about what they’re going to do. We’ve got to be able to stretch the field vertically. And I think we’ve got a couple guys that can help do that. And then the guys that returned that were on the team last year, they’re all a little bit stronger, more explosive, quicker, and better players today than they were last year.

Tell us how big of a year, how big of a weapon George Burhenn could be for you

Odom: Huge. I mean, you look at the tight end position and the number of guys we have in that room with George. He can play every spot really on the field from a skill set, any wide receiver position, he can be in line, tight end, off the ball, all the different things that we would like for him to do, and he can create matchups that are in our favor. He’s tired of hearing it. I’m tired of saying it and hearing it and thinking about it. But man, if we can stay healthy at that spot and the things he’s been through, and the the resolve that he has shown, you would think like the football world will allow that to happen. So he’s got a chance having a monster year for us. Kylan Fox there has been a good addition. Luca Puccinelli has really grown in our program in the last year, so we’re excited about that room.

How impressed are you with Boaz Stanley? You know how hard it is to be a father, to be 21 years old, being the center, and moving to a new place. A lot of things going on on his plate at once.

Odom: He’s got a lot on his plate. Very, very mature. Family, as it should be, is the most important thing to him, and I’m honored and I’m blessed to have a chance to be his coach because he’s handling things in a remarkable way. And then on the field in the weight room, he is transformed into one of our best leaders.

What did you tell the search committee what football needs to succeed?

Odom: We need to be innovative in and aggressive in bringing in revenue, especially in regards to funds available on top of what the rev share cap is on how important that is. The ability to attract long term deals for a football program in our university and athletic department on how important that is and the changing landscape to capture that. Purdue can do that. We’ve got 600,000 alumni. There’s so many companies within the state of Indiana and the five-hour radius that the people are there. Purdue’s built on innovation. Let’s be really innovative and find ways to get that in our favor.

What will be deemed successful season this year? Is it a bowl game?

Odom: I think number one for us to play better every single week to get the most out of our players, as a coaching staff to play and call complimentary football, and then in December playing meaningful games for postseason.

PURDUE WIDE RECEIVER DE’NYLON MORRISSETTE:

PURDUE LINEBACKER CHARLES CORREA: