GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter discusses the Boilermakers' Big Ten re-opener at Wisconsin and more

On3 imageby: Brian Neubert57 minutes agobrianneubert

As fifth-ranked Purdue departs for Madison to re-open Big Ten play at Wisconsin Saturday night, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter met with the media Friday to discuss the Badgers, defensive progress and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.

Purdue Basketball: Eight Hot Buttons For 2026

PURDUE COACH MATT PAINTER

PURDUE CENTER AND WISCONSIN NATIVE DANIEL JACOBSEN

