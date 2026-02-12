GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue DC Kevin Kane
Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane discusses his return to West Lafayette.
After being formally introduced as a part of Purdue's new-look coaching staff, executive director of player personnel Butler Benton, and several...
New Purdue position coaches Bilal Marshall (wide receivers) and Zach Crabtree (offensive line) met with the media on Thursday afternoon. Wide...
It is full-steam ahead on the 2026 season for Purdue, as Barry Odom looks to take the next step in the evolution of his program in Year Two....
Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It's The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football. Three things learned 1 - All hail Drew Brees!...
Purdue is not done making moves within its staff this off-season, as the program hired Allen Tucker to be a special teams analyst under coordinator...
What a difference a year makes. When Barry Odom took over the tattered Purdue program after the 2024 season, staffers were in scramble mode trying...
Every Purdue fan has a Drew Brees story. Just ask. Me? Yep. And it's a pretty good one. It was back in 2000. I was a college football writer with...
The off-season of college football doesn't begin when your team ends its season. The evolving creates a year-round push for talent, from high school...
Purdue football general manager Brandon Lee addressed the media on Thursday afternoon, discussing the Boilermakers' approach in the transfer portal,...
Bring the heat off the edge. That's what Purdue hopes Elo Modozie can do. The Georgia transfer d-end arrives in West Lafayette with one season of...
I had the good fortune to visit former Purdue football coach Jim Young (1977-81) in his home in Tucson, Arizona, recently. During our two-hour...
Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It's The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football. Three things learned 1 - No. 22 That's where...
Purdue tried to land John Slaughter from the portal in 2025, but he opted for Colorado after leaving Tennessee. The Boilermakers got their man this...
Analysts Daryl Lydon and DeMarcus Acy are no longer with the program as part of a defensive staff restructure, GoldandBlack.com has learned. Acy...
One of the first things you'll notice about Samford transfer cornerback Dee Newsome: Size. He stands 6-3. Length has been a trait of the portal DBs...
Barry Odom and the Purdue Boilermakers hit the transfer portal hard for a second consecutive off-season, bringing in 29 transfer prospects (in...
One thing you notice about Purdue portal wideout commitment Jaylan Hornsby is size. The 6-3, 215-pound Hornsby, who will have three years of...
Purdue hopes bigger is better when it comes to its offensive lineman. At 6-6, 315 pounds, portal offensive tackle addition Jatavius Shivers--who...
Purdue has known who it will play in 2026, but it didn't know the dates. No more. Today, the conference released those details. Purdue, which has...
Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It's The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football. Three things learned 1 - Spring ball starts...
No Purdue unit underwent more portal tumult than then offensive line. Among the five additions: Oklahoma State's Nuku Mafi. Mafi was a three-star...
Barry Odom believes in new Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane. And that's all that matters. The last time Purdue fans saw Kane, he was part of...
Color second-year Purdue footballl coach Barry Odom a Ryan Browne believer. "I want to say, from as high of a mountain top as I can be on, I believe...
Purdue football coach Barry Odom met with the media on Friday afternoon to discuss the Boilermakers' portal activity, coaching staff changes and...