GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter and players discuss win over Fraser Valley

NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C. — Purdue called its four-game exhibition tour in Vancouver with an emphatic win over Fraser Valley University.

See what Matt Painter and players had to say about the game here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.

PURDUE COACH MATT PAINTER

PURDUE JUNIOR CJ COX

PURDUE SENIOR CADEN PIERCE

PURDUE SOPHOMORE JACK BENTER