Gold and Black Basketball
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter and players discuss win over Fraser Valley
07/29/26
NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C. — Purdue called its four-game exhibition tour in Vancouver with an emphatic win over Fraser Valley University.
See what Matt Painter and players had to say about the game here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
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