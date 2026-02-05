GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue GM Brandon Lee press conference
Purdue football general manager Brandon Lee addressed the media on Thursday afternoon, discussing the Boilermakers’ approach in the transfer portal, revenue sharing, and more.
Bring the heat off the edge. That's what Purdue hopes Elo Modozie can do. The Georgia transfer d-end arrives in West Lafayette with one season of...
I had the good fortune to visit former Purdue football coach Jim Young (1977-81) in his home in Tucson, Arizona, recently. During our two-hour...
Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It's The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football. Three things learned 1 - No. 22 That's where...
Purdue tried to land John Slaughter from the portal in 2025, but he opted for Colorado after leaving Tennessee. The Boilermakers got their man this...
Analysts Daryl Lydon and DeMarcus Acy are no longer with the program as part of a defensive staff restructure, GoldandBlack.com has learned. Acy...
One of the first things you'll notice about Samford transfer cornerback Dee Newsome: Size. He stands 6-3. Length has been a trait of the portal DBs...
Barry Odom and the Purdue Boilermakers hit the transfer portal hard for a second consecutive off-season, bringing in 29 transfer prospects (in...
One thing you notice about Purdue portal wideout commitment Jaylan Hornsby is size. The 6-3, 215-pound Hornsby, who will have three years of...
Purdue hopes bigger is better when it comes to its offensive lineman. At 6-6, 315 pounds, portal offensive tackle addition Jatavius Shivers--who...
Purdue has known who it will play in 2026, but it didn't know the dates. No more. Today, the conference released those details. Purdue, which has...
Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It's The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football. Three things learned 1 - Spring ball starts...
No Purdue unit underwent more portal tumult than then offensive line. Among the five additions: Oklahoma State's Nuku Mafi. Mafi was a three-star...
Barry Odom believes in new Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane. And that's all that matters. The last time Purdue fans saw Kane, he was part of...
Color second-year Purdue footballl coach Barry Odom a Ryan Browne believer. "I want to say, from as high of a mountain top as I can be on, I believe...
Purdue football coach Barry Odom met with the media on Friday afternoon to discuss the Boilermakers' portal activity, coaching staff changes and...
The portal commitments for the secondary came fast and furious. When the dust settled, Purdue had landed six, including three safeties. And one of...
Bigger is better, right? At least that's what the Big Ten hopes. The conference took expansion to another level a few years ago when it grew its...
Purdue's need for pass rushers? It's yawning. Enter Keyshawn Burgos, an edge rusher from Virginia Tech whose boots are on the ground in West...
Few positions on the Purdue roster have as many questions as tight end. It's hoped UCF's Kylan Fox answers some of them. "Kylan Fox is a really good...
Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It's The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football. Three things learned 1 - DE1 Say "hello" to...
Purdue added what it hopes will be a key part of an overhauled secondary when it netted a commitment from Florida International cornerback Mister...