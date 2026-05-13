GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn at the NBA Draft Combine

CHICAGO — Former Purdue stars Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn have been looking to make the most of a momentous opportunity this week in Chicago, participating in the NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena.

(Kaufman-Renn earned an invite following a strong performance at the preceding G-League Combine, but has siunce been sidelined by an ankle injury.)

See what they had to say about the experience and more here in these GoldandBlack.com video interviews.

PURDUE’S BRADEN SMITH

PURDUE’S TREY KAUFMAN-RENN

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