GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn at the NBA Draft Combine
CHICAGO — Former Purdue stars Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn have been looking to make the most of a momentous opportunity this week in Chicago, participating in the NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena.
(Kaufman-Renn earned an invite following a strong performance at the preceding G-League Combine, but has siunce been sidelined by an ankle injury.)
See what they had to say about the experience and more here in these GoldandBlack.com video interviews.