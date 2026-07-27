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GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter and players discuss Game 2 in Vancouver
07/27/26
LANGLEY, B.C. — Purdue improved to 2-0 on its exhibition tour in Canada with a win over Trinity Western on Sunday in Langley.
See what Matt Painter, Gicarri Harris, Omer Mayer and Raleigh Burgess had to say about the game here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
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