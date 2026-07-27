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GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter and players discuss Game 2 in Vancouver

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Brian Neubert@brianneubert
07/27/26

LANGLEY, B.C. — Purdue improved to 2-0 on its exhibition tour in Canada with a win over Trinity Western on Sunday in Langley.

See what Matt Painter, Gicarri Harris, Omer Mayer and Raleigh Burgess had to say about the game here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.

PUR 82 TWU 66 FinalDownload

PURDUE COACH MATT PAINTER

PURDUE JUNIOR GICARRI HARRIS

PURDUE SOPHOMORE OMER MAYER

PURDUE SOPHOMORE RALEIGH BURGESS

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