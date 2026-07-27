GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter and players discuss Game 2 in Vancouver

LANGLEY, B.C. — Purdue improved to 2-0 on its exhibition tour in Canada with a win over Trinity Western on Sunday in Langley.

See what Matt Painter, Gicarri Harris, Omer Mayer and Raleigh Burgess had to say about the game here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.

PURDUE COACH MATT PAINTER

PURDUE JUNIOR GICARRI HARRIS

PURDUE SOPHOMORE OMER MAYER

PURDUE SOPHOMORE RALEIGH BURGESS