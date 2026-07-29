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GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter and players discuss win over Calgary

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Brian Neubert@brianneubert
07/29/26

BARNABY, B.C. — Purdue improved to 3-0 on its exhibition tour in Canada with a 79-48 win over the University of Calgary Tuesday in Barnaby, at Simon Fraser University.

See what Matt Painter and players had to say about the game here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.

PUR 79 CGY 48 FinalDownload

PURDUE COACH MATT PAINTER

PURDUE JUNIOR GICARRI HARRIS

PURDUE JUNIOR DANIEL JACOBSEN

PURDUE REDSHIRT FRESHMAN ANTIONE WEST JR.

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