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GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter and players discuss win over Calgary
07/29/26
BARNABY, B.C. — Purdue improved to 3-0 on its exhibition tour in Canada with a 79-48 win over the University of Calgary Tuesday in Barnaby, at Simon Fraser University.
See what Matt Painter and players had to say about the game here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
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