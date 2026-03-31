GoldandBlack.com videos: Barry Odom discusses Purdue's ninth spring practice
Purdue coach Barry Odom, defensive backs coach Charles Clark and defensive backs Don Saunders and Hudauri Hines talk after spring practice No. 9.
Purdue coach Barry Odom, defensive backs coach Charles Clark and defensive backs Don Saunders and Hudauri Hines talk after spring practice No. 9.
After Purdue conducted its ninth practice of the spring, coach Barry Odom met with the media to discuss the team's progress, injury updates and more....
The search is on this spring for an alpha receiver. Is Xavier Townsend that guy? The Iowa State transfer, who spent the first three seasons of his...
Purdue special teams coordinator James Shibest is tasked with replacing two of his most productive starters from a season ago, and is taking spring...
It's informative, it's insightful, it's fun ... it's the Deep Dive, a look at Purdue's seventh spring practice. • Warm day for spring ball in West...
Purdue special teams coach James Shibest, defensive ends coach Jake Trump and d-ends Elo Modozie and Trey Smith talked to the media after Thursday's...
Will he play? Won't he play? That was the question that dogged De'Nylon Morrissette the entirity of the 2025 season. Blame it on an ankle injury...
Purdue wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall has been back in West Lafayette for over a year now, and it was a full circle moment that he did not...
It's insightful, informative and fun. It's the Deep Dive, a look at Purdue's spring practice on Tuesday. • First practice back from spring break was...
After the sixth practice of the spring for Purdue football and Barry Odom, the Boilermakers' head coach met with the media to discuss the team's...
Following Purdue football's sixth spring practice, Barry Odom, wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall and wide receivers De'Nylon Morrissette, and...
TJ Lindsey’s 2025 season stopped before it had hardly started. “It was definitely tough, especially at first,” said Lindsey. “I felt like we were...
Kevin Kane's wife was shocked. Her husband was going back to Purdue, where he was part of a staff that flamed out spectacularly just a year early....
So far, so good for George Burhenn. The oft-injured Purdue tight end has sailed through the first two weeks of spring drills healthy. "I feel...
When the transfer portal opened on January 2, several Boilermakers announced their intentions to return to West Lafayette early. Ryan Browne, the...
Barry Odom never coached Rondale Moore, but he knows all about him. The second-year Purdue boss saw Moore with his own two eyes. It was 2018, and...
It’s informative, it’s insightful, it’s opinionated … it’s the Deep Dive, a look at Purdue’s fourth spring practice. • Cool morning for a 24-period...
Purdue coach Barry Odom met with the media on Tuesday morning for his weekly progress report during spring practice, talking about the progress of...
Photos from Purdue's fourth spring practice on Tuesday in West Lafayette. Images by Chad Krockover. Keyshawn Burgos Barry Odom Barry Odom Fame...
Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It's The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football during spring ball. Three things learned 1 -...
An NFL scout offers his off-the-record insights and observations on what he saw of the 20 Boilermakers at Purdue's Pro Day. SCOUT VIEWS In general,...
It’s informative, it’s insightful, it’s opinionated … it’s the Deep Dive, a look at Purdue’s third spring practice. • A 22-period practice with...
After Saturday afternoon's practice in West Lafayette, Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane, and linebackers Charles Correa and Winston Berglund...
Photos from Purdue's third spring practice, which took place Saturday morning in the Mollenkopf indoor facility. Images by Chad Krockover. WR Jalil...
Purdue's offense has undergone a hefty revamp this off-season, with personnel changes at nearly every position. With just two full-time starters from...
It’s informative, it’s insightful, it’s opinionated … it’s the Deep Dive, a look at Purdue’s second spring practice. • A brisk 22-period practice...