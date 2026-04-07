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GoldandBlack.com videos: Barry Odom, OL coach Zach Crabtree, OLs Jude McCoskey, Nuku Mafi

On3 imageby: Tom Dienhart56 minutes agoTomDienhart1

Purdue coach Barry Odom, offensive line coach Zach Crabtree and OLs Jude McCoskey and Nuku Mafi talk after spring practice No. 12.

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