GoldandBlack.com's All-Big Ten media ballot
In advance of Tuesday’s Big Ten honors reveal, a look at GoldandBlack.com’s media ballot, as submitted to the conference.
FIRST-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN
1 Yaxel Lendeborg – Forward – Michigan
2 Jeremy Fears Jr. – Guard – Michigan State
3 Keaton Wagler – Guard – Illinois
4 Nick Boyd – Guard – Wisconsin
5 Braden Smith – Guard – Purdue
SECOND-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN
6 Bennett Stirtz – Guard – Iowa
7 Lamar Wilkerson – Guard – Indiana
8 Bruce Thornton – Guard – Ohio State
9 Donovan Dent – Guard – UCLA
1 0 Morez Johnson – Forward – Michigan
THIRD-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN
1 1 Aday Mara – Center – Michigan
1 2 Nick Martinelli – Forward – Northwestern
1 3 Pryce Sandfort – Guard/Forward – Nebraska
1 4 John Blackwell – Guard – Wisconsin
1 5 Hannes Steinbach – Forward – Washington
Top 10
- 1New
Bobby Hurley
Arizona State to part ways
- 2Hot
Greg Sankey
Possible SEC breakaway?
- 3
AP Poll Shakeup
Big changes in Top 25
- 4Trending
March Madness bids
Two teams punch ticket
- 5
SEC Tournament odds
Ranking favorites to win
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
First five out: David Mirkovic, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Cade Tyson, Tyler Bilodeau and Rienk Mast.
BIG TEN FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
1 Keaton Wagler – Guard – Illinois
2 Hannes Steinbach – Forward – Washington
3 David Mirkovic – Forward – Illinois
BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1 Yaxel Lendeborg – Forward – Michigan
2 Jeremy Fears Jr. – Guard – Michigan State
3 Braden Smith – Guard – Purdue
BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR
1 Fred Hoiberg – Nebraska
2 Dusty May – Michigan
3 Niko Medved – Minnesota
Tom Izzo deserves mention here, but it was too difficult to leave Niko Medved off.