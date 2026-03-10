GoldandBlack.com's All-Big Ten media ballot

In advance of Tuesday’s Big Ten honors reveal, a look at GoldandBlack.com’s media ballot, as submitted to the conference.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) looks to pass the ball against Indiana during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

FIRST-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

1 Yaxel Lendeborg – Forward – Michigan

2 Jeremy Fears Jr. – Guard – Michigan State

3 Keaton Wagler – Guard – Illinois

4 Nick Boyd – Guard – Wisconsin

5 Braden Smith – Guard – Purdue

SECOND-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN



6 Bennett Stirtz – Guard – Iowa

7 Lamar Wilkerson – Guard – Indiana

8 Bruce Thornton – Guard – Ohio State

9 Donovan Dent – Guard – UCLA

1 0 Morez Johnson – Forward – Michigan

THIRD-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

1 1 Aday Mara – Center – Michigan

1 2 Nick Martinelli – Forward – Northwestern

1 3 Pryce Sandfort – Guard/Forward – Nebraska

1 4 John Blackwell – Guard – Wisconsin

1 5 Hannes Steinbach – Forward – Washington

First five out: David Mirkovic, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Cade Tyson, Tyler Bilodeau and Rienk Mast.

BIG TEN FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

1 Keaton Wagler – Guard – Illinois

2 Hannes Steinbach – Forward – Washington

3 David Mirkovic – Forward – Illinois

BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1 Yaxel Lendeborg – Forward – Michigan

2 Jeremy Fears Jr. – Guard – Michigan State

3 Braden Smith – Guard – Purdue

BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR

1 Fred Hoiberg – Nebraska

2 Dusty May – Michigan

3 Niko Medved – Minnesota

Tom Izzo deserves mention here, but it was too difficult to leave Niko Medved off.