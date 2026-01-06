GoldandBlack Radio: The latest on Purdue and the Transfer Portal



In our Jan. 6, 2026 edition, GoldandBlack.com Purdue football experts Tom Dienhart and Dub Jellison break down all the Portal happenings and more with host Derek Schultz.

Audio only

More on Purdue commit Jerrick Gibson

Jerrick Gibson committed to the Boilermakers over the weekend from Texas, addressing a major need for a program that bid adieu to Devin Mockobee, the No. 1 running back each of the last four seasons and Purdue’s No. 4 all-time leading rushers (2,987). Also gone: Malachi Thomas, who is out of eligibility. And Jaheim Merriweather and Jaron Thomas each transferred, with Thomas landing at Minnesota.

The 5-10, 206-pound Gibson, who will have three years of eligibility, is considered to be a powerful back. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian once described Gibson as a physical, downhill runner with a talent for short-yardage situations.

“Gibson was a back who played a lot bigger than his listed height and weight,” said Joe Cook of Inside Texas, the On3 site that covers the Longhorns. “He is a between the tackles back who showed an aggressiveness during his time at Texas and had a memorable touchdown versus Michigan, plus a 100-yard game versus his hometown Florida Gators.”

Gibson, who hails from Gainesville, Fla., joins a Purdue running back room that includes just two other players: sophomore Antonio Harris, who had 305 yards and two scores in 2025, and incoming freshman Izaiah Wright. It would not be a surprise to see the Boilermaker staff add at least one more back–and perhaps two–via the portal.

Gibson chose the Longhorns over offers from Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Florida, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and others.

