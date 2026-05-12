GoldandBlack Radio: The latest on Purdue football



In our May 12, 2026 edition, GoldandBlack.com Purdue football experts Tom Dienhart and Dub Jellison bring you up to date on the latest on the Boilermakers and recruiting.

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Who Purdue has offered this week

(an excerpt from Dub Jellison’s story earlier this week)

Purdue’s coaches were back on the road this week, extended offers to over 15 prospects in the 2027, 2028 and 2029 recruiting classes. A breakdown of who was offered, and which are names to monitor moving forward.

– 2027 wide receivers Brock Burrus, of Kell (Ga.), and Deshawn Hall, of Prattville (Ala.), both picked up offers this week. The tandem shares one thing in common, aside from their interest from the Boilermakers, and that’s size. Hall at 6-foot-4, and Burrus at 6-foot-5, are two of the biggest pass catchers Purdue is actively recruiting in the class.

We’ve seen Bilal Marshall look for more size in 2027 targets of late, between Burrus and Hall, and California product Dillon Sykes, who is expected to take an official visit next month. Purdue’s pursuit of pass catchers in the cycle is not exclusive to bigger wideouts, but it’s clear Purdue is looking for additional size right now.

– It was a West coast theme this week, in terms of who was offered, as out of 17 prospects, eight hail from Utah, Arizona or Texas. Alabama, Georgia, and Florida were also hit hard on the trail, with another eight from those three southern states.

Purdue has ventured out west under Barry Odom’s staff, with several ties to that region. Odom himself spent time at UNLV alongside running backs coach Cornell Ford, while Josh Henson (USC) and Zach Crabtree (USC and Fresno State) came to West Lafayette via California.

– Many of the recent offers were dished out to national ranked talent in the 2028 class, including Florida defensive lineman Zylen Little (No. 180), Utah offensive lineman Maui Tonata (No. 35), Arizona defensive lineman Landen Wade (No. 32), Utah offensive tackle Mataio Fano (No. 166), Arizona cornerback Keaton Fields (No. 58), Arizona safety Kacey Allen Jr. (No. 264), Florida wide receiver Derrell Hines Jr. (No. 118), and Texas quarterback Carter Zingelmann (No. 203).

– One in-state offer went out this week, to 2029 Center Grove EDGE Carson Sloan. The rising freshman also holds an offer from Virginia Tech and is a name to know moving forward, after starting for Center Grove in 2025 and tallying 59 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a sack.