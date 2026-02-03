Hall of Fame and former Purdue coach Jim Young talks about his career, the state of college football and more



I had the good fortune to visit former Purdue football coach Jim Young (1977-81) in his home in Tucson, Arizona, recently. During our two-hour afternoon visit, we caught up on several topics, including the state of college football and what it would be like to coach in this environment. Young also reflected on his career and laughed about the fact that his last contract with Army/West Point he earned $153,000 (about $360K today) and how much he valued the fact that players stayed.

On that point, Young, who will be 91 on April 21, celebrated his milestone birthday last spring with dozens of his former players from Lima, Ohio (Shawnee H.S), Arizona, Purdue and West Point visiting him in Tucson.

“I just don’t know how reunions like the one I so enjoyed are going to work in the future,” Young said. “It was an experience like no other for me to have everybody back, but it was more than that, having all those former players and football friends share experiences with one another. I hope things like that (for former coaches) aren’t a thing of the past.”

Young posted a 38-19-1 record at Purdue, including three-straight bowl wins, something the program hasn’t done before or since. That stretch was highlighted by the Boilermakers’ 10-2 record in 1979, the only 10-win season in school annals.

Below is an excerpt from our interview, edited for clarity.

Jim Young with quarterback Mark Herrmann. Young directed the Purdue program from 1977-81 before having a successful stint at Army from 1993-90.

GoldandBlack.com: What are your memories of Purdue and those teams you coached?

Young: It was a great time at Purdue. I’ve stayed in contact with almost all of them over the years. We had so many great individual players. QB Mark (Herrmann) was, at that time when he left Purdue, a leading passer in NCAA history. He was a great quarterback for us. (DT) Calvin Clark, (DE) Keena Turner, (WR) Bart Burrell, I had better stop with the names because there are so many and I don’t want to leave anyone out. Seeing the program continue has meant a lot to me.



GoldandBlack.com: What has your retirement been like after coaching?

Young: In addition to staying connected to so many players and playing golf with many of them, those relationships are a major part of my retirement. I keep learning — reading, discussing football, and observing how the game evolves — because continuous learning has always been important to me. Retirement hasn’t been a step away from the game so much as a change in role, from daily coaching to mentoring and preserving those connections. That ongoing engagement has been deeply rewarding.



GoldandBlack.com: You were an innovative coach at Purdue, both offensively and defensively, and brought the Shotgun Formation to Purdue and college football. Where did that idea come from?

Young: We got the idea from the Dallas Cowboys and Roger Staubach, who started to use that formation. I thought it would fit Mark Herrmann’s style, and we decided to include it. After the first game using it, Mark threw five touchdown passes and we used the shotgun exclusively. It was a tactical change that suited our personnel.

I remember the night before we used it (against Iowa in 1977), a local TV reporter, Ken Double, broke the news about it. I wasn’t too happy about it.

Pete Quinn brought a unique personality, and I joke that going to the shotgun gave Pete something to do, since he never blocked anyone. Pete has remained a great friend and organizer of keeping all of us together over the years, but I love to kid him.



GoldandBlack.com: You had a very balanced attack at Purdue and could run the football too, yet at Army you switched to the wishbone — was that something you had to learn quickly when you begain at West Point just two years after coaching at Purdue?

Young: A: It was an adjustment we had to make to win because we didn’t have the talent at Army to pass effectively. The wishbone made the clock run faster and shortened the game, giving us a big advantage. It suited the personnel and conditions at the Army, so we adopted it and adapted it as needed. Coaching requires adapting your system to the players you have.



GoldandBlack.com: What was the experience coaching Army–Navy and being at West Point?

Young: It was a great thrill to be there, and I grew up interested in West Point, following players like Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis (Mr. Inside, Mr. Outside from the 1940s). Being part of that tradition was really exciting for me. The experience of coaching at Army and competing in those games was memorable and rewarding. It remains one of the highlights of my career.



GoldandBlack.com: What was the story of recruiting Mark Herrmann and the importance of building your program?

Young: After arriving in Lafayette, my first recruiting visit was to Carmel to talk to Mark, and we hit it off right away — similar personalities and a shared vision. I showed him film of our passing at Arizona and he decided to come, becoming our four-year starter and a great leader. He had a remarkable touch and competitiveness; one story I love is when I told him to call the plays after a bad start against Miami (Ohio) in his senior season. He had thrown a couple of interceptions in the first half, and I decided that it might be time to replace him with (freshman) Scott Campbell. I saw Mark sitting there on the bench and I thought, ‘I can’t do that to a senior who has had the career Mark had. I was mad, but I told Mark, “Why don’t you call the plays”? And that is what he did from that point forward in his senior year. He threw 99 passes without an interception. That demonstrated his leadership and poise.

I don’t think there has been a player since that called his own plays in college football, but Mark was smart, prepared and did it incredibly well.



GoldandBlack.com: There was a turning point in that first recruiting class when you picked up John Macon and Bart Burrell just a few weeks before the 1977 season began — how did that happen? Young: We were at the Indiana High School All-Star game, and I saw a player running all over everyone and asked who he was; it turned out to be John Macon. He was running all over everybody. I told Bocky (Young’s assistant Bob Bockrath) to go get him, and similarly, we found out Bart Burrell, who was catching every pass Mark threw that day. He was headed to Butler, so we recruited him to Purdue. Both became multiple-year starters and played a huge role in our success. Those late recruiting flips made a real difference for the program.



GoldandBlack.com: You celebrated your 90th birthday with many former players from across your career. What was that like?

Young: It was unbelievable to see individuals from as far back as 1960 come together — my high school team, Purdue players, and Arizona folks all attended. Having that kind of turnout thrilled me to death and gave me tremendous enjoyment. It reinforced the lasting bonds we formed through football. Those reunions have been one of the great joys of my life.



GoldandBlack.com: Watching modern college football with NIL and transfer movement — what are your thoughts on how coaching has changed?

Young: It’s a very tough job today and I worry about whether the old bonds of loyalty can continue when players move around so much. I value the connections we maintained with our players and I doubt that same continuity will be as strong. Coaches now face challenges we didn’t before, and these challenges change the nature of relationships and team building. I cherish the memories and friendships from my coaching days.

Note: While we didn’t discuss why Young retired from coaching after the 1981 season to become a Purdue administrator for a year before heading to West Point for the ’83 season, Young has written about it in his personal memoirs, which he has shared with me and many of his former players. He said coaching burnout set in after the 1981 season (Young was known for sleeping in the training room during the season and for bringing a high level of intensity to the position). He also mentioned in his writings some family struggles involving his daughter at the time, and baseless claims by Young’s successor, Tony Mason, in Arizona that caused a media stir, if not a distraction, which added to the desire to take a hiatus from coaching. Mason served as an assistant at Purdue before Young landed in West Lafayette.