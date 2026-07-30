Healthy De'Nylon Morrissette ready for return to Purdue offense

CHICAGO, Ill. — For a receiving corps that struggled throughout 2025, the potential return of De’Nylon Morrissette was one Purdue was counting on. But it never came.

After suffering an ankle injury during the final scrimmage of fall camp last August, Morrissette was hopeful to return sometime during the season and provide the Boilermaker offense with a boost in the passing game. Those hopes were later scratched in favor of building toward a big 2026 campaign, instead.

“Me and Coach Odom, we just wanted to weigh all our options out, right? See how long the season we had left, and see what we could do next year, right? And we seen that with next year coming up, with this being his first year, and me potentially having two more years with him, that was the best option for us,” Morrissette said at B1G Media Days on Wednesday.

He is feeling better than ever after undergoing a tightrope surgery to insert a metal rope with two bolts, fixing the injury, which Morrissette disclosed was multiple torn ligaments in his ankle.

The absence of Morrissette loomed large for the Purdue offense, as he was in line to start the season opener against Ball State.

“He was a starter last year going into our last scrimmage of fall camp, and it was right in front of me on the sideline,” Odom said. “That was a big blow for us. Not only what we thought on the field production, but he still led; guys respect him, but also when you take a guy that was going to be a starter, and you take away, there’s a void there in some leadership, especially in the wide receiver room.”

Despite not suiting up for Purdue last fall because of that injury trouble, Morrissette is viewed as a key returner for Barry Odom and the Boilermakers in 2026.

“I hope it opens up a number of things in the throw game,” Odom said.

“We’re excited about what he’s going to do. He’s had a great offseason, very determined, and (I’m) thankful that he’s here and back and he’s healthy.”

Morrissette is giddy to be back on the field, especially in the season opener against Indiana State on September 1. Before that happens, however, he wants to put together a full and healthy fall camp, one that can help springboard the junior wide receiver into the year he expected of himself after transferring in from Georgia three years ago.

“I’ve still got those expectations. But first thing I want to do, I want to stay healthy. I want to get through a great fall camp. I want to have a tremendous fall camp. I want to actually build a fall camp and get to that first game. And after that first game, we’ll see,” Morrissette said.

“Leadership, that’s great, but I want to be on the field. I want to play. I want to make plays. I want to show Boiler Nation what I can do on the field,” Morrissette said.

What can he bring to the table? Quarterback Ryan Browne sees him as someone who does things the right way and can set an example for the rest of the roster on how to go about things.

“He means the world, and not just because he’s a great player, playing receiver, running routes, catching the ball. He does that so well, but when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands, he blocks his butt off, and he plays so hard, and he really sets a standard for what it should look like for the rest of the team,” Browne said.

Morrissette is a part of a revamped receiving corps in West Lafayette that features touted transfer additions Bisi Owens (Penn), Asaad Waseem (Florida Atlantic), Xavier Townsend (Iowa State) and Jaylan Hornsby (Syracuse), as well as potential impact freshman Brandon Kinsey and returners Corey Smith, Jesse Watson and Chauncey Magwood.

That group has a lot to prove, and Morrissette believes they are ready to do just that.

“We want to prove everything. We want to prove that we can block. We want to prove that we can make plays. We want to prove that we can catch the ball, make plays down the field, make screen passes. We’re trying to become the best we can in every aspect,” Morrissette said.