How GM Brandon Lee built Purdue’s 2026 roster

What a difference a year makes.

When Barry Odom took over the tattered Purdue program after the 2024 season, staffers were in scramble mode trying to assemble a roster. How crazy was it? The portal opened a day after Odom was named Boilermaker coach.

“When I first got signed, I came here and probably 35 minutes after getting off the road, I have my first meeting with a transfer player,” said GM Brandon Lee.

When the dust had settled and Purdue kicked off the 2025 season, the roster featured 86 new players. No school in the nation had imported as many new players.

“When you sign 86 players (54 via the portal) in, 86 people to do anything, if you sign them up to go and accomplish a mission, and 86 new folks that are arriving, it’s gonna be challenging,” said Lee.

The unit never jelled during a 2-10 season that saw the Boilermakers lose their final 10 games en route to going 0-9 in the Big Ten for a second consecutive season. The conference losing streak stands at a stupefying 18 games.

“Obviously, we saw the results of that,” said Lee. “We did the best that we could with what we had, and very thankful to everybody … but we’re moving forward.”

Purdue put the finishing touches on its 2026 portal class in December, signing 29 players along with three JC transfers. The staff also inked 21 high school players from the Class of 2026.

“Looking to upgrade all across the roster,” said Lee. “We saw struggles in different areas of the game, plans that we put together and personnel for the roster all together. We talked about it a little bit earlier, investing in the trenches to make sure that we can protect our quarterback the way that he needs to be protected so he can perform for the team as well as get to the quarterback on the other side.

“Everything in football, I’ve said it for years, since as a player, I said that it’s the greatest team sport that there is. It works like a puzzle.”

The top priority in assembling the 2026 roster puzzle: Player retention. Yes, Purdue saw some key guys depart, including Chops Harkless, Hank Purvis, Bradyn Joiner and Nitro Tuggle. But Lee and Co., were able to retain some top players, too, including Ryan Browne, Joey Tanona and Charles Correa.

“Retention conversations are being had anywhere from maybe mid-November to leading up to the portal and throughout it, as well,” said Lee. “We were able to retain some guys, as you saw, while the portal was open, while they were exploring other opportunities within the portal. We were able to bring them back back home, where they belonged at, and where they wanted to be at.”

Lee was armed with a full war-chest of rev share money–in addition to some extra loot that Odom had held back from the previous season. But what about the NIL space? Is Purdue fortified in that area to compete?

“I do strongly believe and confidently believe that we’re in a very, very strong spot to compete,” said Lee. “I did not feel any pressure while we were competing in the portal for different talents and players across the country, meaning that I felt that we were in a really good spot to compete for any and everybody that we wanted and that we targeted and went after.

“There’s obviously going to be some programs that are somehow, some way, not just over, over-passing the cap, but super superseding the cap, and you’re competing with them, as well. We’re not going to back down to anybody, but there’s obviously some that are playing with a different set of money from a Monopoly money standpoint, if you will.”

More: Transfer tracker | Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel