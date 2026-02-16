'I know what I'm capable of doing': Kevin Kane returns confidently to run Purdue defense

God’s plan. That’s what Kevin Kane calls his return to Purdue.

It’s a story no one could have envisioned just a few months ago. But, here’s Kane, back in West Lafayette in his old job as defensive coordinator. The last time we saw Kane, he and the Boiler D were sinking in a morass yards, points and losses.

How bad was it? That 2024 Purdue defense run by Kane may have been the worst in school history. The unit finished last in the Big Ten in total defense (452.7 ypg), last in scoring defense (39.9 ppg), last in rush defense (200.0 ypg) and last in pass defense (252.7 ypg).

News of Kane’s return caused a collective gasp across Boilermaker Nation, which was in disbelief.

Is he really the guy capable of flipping the script on a defense that allowed 31.8 points per game in 2025 under former coordinator Mike Scherer?

Kane is undaunted in the wake of doubters.

“I kill them with kindness,” said Kane. “Kill them with kindness. It is what it is. I know who I am. I know what I’m capable of doing. When things are in my hands, I’m going to take care of it. And so I can move forward knowing that what I’m going to do here and how we’re going to operate is going to be some of the best defense that we’re going to play in the country.

“I treat everybody the right way. So, something along the way in my past, I did something well here where I am back in this position. You treat people the right way. You coach kids hard, but with respect. So, obviously there’s advocates in my corner where Coach (Barry) Odom felt the need to call me.”

How does Kane respond to his critics?

“I welcome the critics,” he said. “That is what it is. With this job, that’s part of the territory. Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. I know what I do, how I do it. I’m confident in my abilities to get that stuff done, and that’s how we’re going to roll forward.”

Why will things be different this time for Kane, who spent last season as an analyst for Minnesota?

“I think at that point in time (2023, 2024), how things were orchestrated and ran were a lot different than how it’s going to be now in terms of who’s calling the defense and aspects of that,” said Kane. “So now, going back to Minnesota, kind of having a lot of time to reflect in terms of how I would do things if I ever get this opportunity again, it’s kind of going back to just do what I do. And understand what that means.

“And so I think if you look back at the history of my career — and I think I’ve told you guys this in the past — I’ve never left a place worse than I found it. And for some reason, God’s plan, like I said, I’m back here. So my goal is to make this place better than I found it. And I don’t care what happened in the past. The future is, we’re going to make this place better.”

MORE: Barry Odom confident Kevin Kane is right fit for Purdue DC role

The return to West Lafayette has been quick and seamless for Kane, whose family never moved from the house he had purchased prior to the 2023 season.

“When everything kind of came about, I kind of like, is this real?” said Kane. “I didn’t know if this was real or not to start off with. And then sure enough, it was. And it’s been a smooth transition, to say the least, in terms of coming back to my own bed, being back with the family again, which has been awesome.”

Kane has a history with Odom that traces back over 10 years, when both were recruiting the state of Missouri as college coaches. There always has been a mutual admiration between Kane (a Kansas Jayhawk) and Odom (a Missouri Tiger).

“I was in a defensive staff room when I got a text from Coach Odom: ‘Can you call me?; said Kane. “Twenty-four hours later, I’m back in West Lafayette. It was surreal.

“Barry is the head coach. He’s a defensive-minded guy. I don’t have an ego. If he has an idea to help the defense, I’m going to find a way to incorporate it.”

PURDUE 2025 DEFENSE

Category Stat Scoring 31.8 ppg/16th Run 181.8 ypg/16th Pass 241.7 ypg/18th Turnovers forced 9/16th

