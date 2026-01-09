If Indiana can do it, why not Purdue? AD Mike Bobinski weighs in

Every Purdue fan sees the renaissance that is going on with Indiana football. The program is in the midst of a transformation unlike any ever seen before in college sports.

Meanwhile in West Lafayette, Purdue has gone 7-29 the last three seasons and is riding an 18-game Big Ten losing streak.

“If it was happening at any place other than Indiana, it would not be what it is (to Purdue fans),” said Boilermaker AD Mike Bobinski. “Now, again, I’m going to say this: They, right now, are playing tremendous football.”

Indiana has rocketed to the college football penthouse since Curt Cignetti assumed command in 2024, earning consecutive bids to the College Football Playoff and winning the Big Ten this season to earn the No. 1 seed in the CFP with a 13-0 mark. The Hoosiers are two wins away from a national championship.

“Now, they’ve got good players, but what they really have is extraordinary execution,” said Bobinski. “They get all 11 guys doing what they’re supposed to do on more plays than anybody else in the country right now, which is a tremendous testament to what they’re doing.”

Credit “Coach Cig,” the man who famously likes to say: “I win. Google me.”

During a gathering with reporters on Friday, Bobinski was asked if Cignetti was on his hiring radar after Jeff Brohm departed for Louisville in December 2022. At the time, Cignetti had just gone 8-3 in his first season as James Madison coach.

“No, he was not on the radar at all at that point,” fessed Bobinski.

Instead, Bobinski made the fateful decision to hire Ryan Walters, the thirtysomething Illinois defensive coordinator who never had been a head coach. Walters went 5-19 at Purdue (3-15 Big Ten) before being fired after two years following a 1-11 season in 2024. Bobinski is not a fan of pulling the plug on a coach so soon.

“We did it,” said Bobinski. “You only do that when you just don’t see a path forward. You don’t see a realistic path forward. And that’s not an easy decision to get to. You disrupt the whole organization. You disrupt lots of people’s lives. …

“That would be something that I hope we don’t ever revisit again. The circumstances dictated it and my judgment was that we needed to make that move a year ago. Not anxious to ever have to do that again.”

Bobinski plucked Barry Odom from UNLV to undo the mess in West Lafayette. The first salvo of the Odom era did little to allay fears of fans, who saw IU thump the Boilermakers 56-3 during a 2-10 campaign for Purdue.

“Is it a little bit of a pill to swallow?” said Bobinski of watching IU’s meteoric success. “Sure it is. We’re at Purdue. We get it. Purdue and Indiana are never going to be completely supportive of each other’s success.

“But there’s a part of me that says, ‘You know what? It shows that the opportunity is there.’ And we’ve got to capture it in a way that makes sense for Purdue. Lots of things lined up really well for them, but they’re taking full advantage of it. And to their credit. Can’t argue that.”

