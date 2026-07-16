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Gold and Black Basketball Recruiting

July Basketball Evaluation Period No. 2 updates

Dub Jellison@dubjellison
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GoldandBlack.com is down in Rock Hill, South Carolina, for the adidas 3SSB Boys Palmetto Road Championship to watch Purdue commitment and four-star point guard Kevin Savage, as well as several Purdue targets in the 2027, 2028, and 2029 recruiting classes.

Head over to Knucklehead Central to get the latest updates from GoldandBlack.com columnist Brian Neubert throughout the week.

To access Knucklehead Central and get full coverage and analysis: CLICK HERE

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