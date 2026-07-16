Gold and Black Basketball Recruiting
July Basketball Evaluation Period No. 2 updates
GoldandBlack.com is down in Rock Hill, South Carolina, for the adidas 3SSB Boys Palmetto Road Championship to watch Purdue commitment and four-star point guard Kevin Savage, as well as several Purdue targets in the 2027, 2028, and 2029 recruiting classes.
Head over to Knucklehead Central to get the latest updates from GoldandBlack.com columnist Brian Neubert throughout the week.
To access Knucklehead Central and get full coverage and analysis: CLICK HERE
Discuss This Article
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Gold and Black in the Knucklehead Central.Knucklehead Central