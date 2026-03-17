Kevin Kane embracing second chance at Purdue: 'It's been awesome so far'

Kevin Kane’s wife was shocked. Her husband was going back to Purdue, where he was part of a staff that flamed out spectacularly just a year early.

Really? Was this true?

“I told my wife and she couldn’t believe it,” said Kane.

Yes. And get this: Kane got news of his hiring on his birthday, adding another delicious twist to this most unlikely story that dominated the Purdue offseason headlines.

Welcome to Kane’s world.

It has been a surreal situation for Kane–and also a Purdue fan base that was equally as shocked about the return of a man who held the title of defensive coordinator from 2023-24 under Ryan Walters.

“It’s just typical Twitter and social media,” said LB Winston Berglund of the social media backlash upon Kane’s hiring. “You can’t really bite into that stuff.”

Kane knows Barry Odom believes in him. And so do the players, some of whom were coached by Kane during his first run in West Lafayette.

“They know who I am,” said Kane, who replaced Mike Scherer who left for UNLV. “If you build great relationships with your players, they want to play for you and for the university.

“How you treat people matters. If you treat them the right way and put them in position to succeed, they respect that. In today’s college football world, relationships matter more than ever. The stronger those relationships are, the harder it is for someone to leave.”

Said Odom: “I’m not going to talk about that exact experience (of Kane’s first run with Purdue), because I wasn’t here. I know that some of the things that Purdue did during that time, Kevin was not the coordinator. He was coordinator by title.”

Kane began the 2023 season calling the Purdue defense. But Walters took the reins after a 1-3 start and pushed the buttons on the defense the rest of the season. Kane moved to the press box as Walters’ “eyes in the sky,” a role he performed at Illinois for Walters.

In 2024, Walters called the defense the first five games before turning it over to Kane. Why? Because Walters had assumed offensive play-calling duties in the wake of OC Graham Harrell’s firing in one of the most bizarre seasons in Purdue history.

Walters? Kane? It really didn’t matter who was pushing the buttons on the defense from 2023-24: It stunk. In fact, in 2024, when Purdue went 1-11 (0-9 Big Ten), the defense may have been the worst in school history. The unit finished last in the Big Ten in total defense (452.7 ypg), last in scoring defense (39.9 ppg), last in rush defense (200.0 ypg) and last in pass defense (252.7 ypg).

Kane spent a year in exile–or sorts–heading to Minnesota to rehab his career, leaving his wife and kids in the house he had built near the Purdue campus to work as a defensive analyst at Minnesota in 2025 under P.J. Fleck.

No way Kane could have envisioned moving back in that house to work as Purdue DC … again!

“It’s been great seeing guys like Trey Smith again,” said Kane. “I recruited Trey when I was at Illinois, so I’ve known him and his family for a long time.

“It’s also been good reconnecting with Winston Berglund and others. But there are also a lot of new faces. In the current model of college football, things change quickly.”

Now, as Purdue pauses spring drills this week, reality has set in as Kane has begun to implement his system over the first four practices. It’s becoming more about football now–as the cacophony surrounding his return mutes.

“It’s been awesome so far,” said Kane. “The guys are anxious and receptive. … They’re adjusting well to what we want to do.

“They’re aggressive and attacking. The first day in pads was fun — there was a little pushing back and forth, which is always good. We’ve got a lot of time to improve, but it’s been fun watching the guys soak everything up like sponges.”

MORE: ‘Gentle Giant’ Charles Correa emerging as voice of Purdue’s defense