Long wait almost over for Purdue WR De'Nylon Morrissette

Will he play? Won’t he play? That was the question that dogged De’Nylon Morrissette the entirity of the 2025 season.

Blame it on an ankle injury that the Purdue wideout suffered in camp last August.

“Extremely frustrating,” said Morrissette. “I wanted to play and be on the field. I came very close, honestly. But, in the end, we made the right decision.”

That decision was to shut down Morrissette to preserve a year of eligibility. No doubt, Purdue could have used him during a challenging 2-10 season that was ripe with challenges.

Now, Morrissette has been able to hit reset, focusing on a full return to health this spring. But he’s not there yet.

“Yeah, I think pre-injury, saw enough that I really believe in him, and we’re making progress,” said Barry Odom. “It’s been longer than anybody has wanted it to be, but he has taken the approach of working extremely hard in the rehab. He did a little bit more today than he did before spring break, and I think as we continue to progress in that way, he’s got a chance to be an impact player for us.”

Morrissette made nary a splash upon his arrival from Georgia prior to the 2024 season, making just 11 catches for 106 yards and two TDs. His most memorable moment was dubious, when he made what he thought was a TD reception vs. Penn State–but unknowingly was standing out of bounds in the corner of the Ross-Ade end zone.

Now, Morrisette looks to turn the page to erase what have been an uneventful two seasons in West Lafayette.

“Healthy, playing with joy again, very physical,” said new wideouts coach Bilal Marshall. “He’s become the vocal leader of the room.”

Added Odom: “I think De’Nylon continues to make some plays. He’s a a veteran.”

The idle season taught the 6-1, 205-pound Morrissette patience.

“Patience is something I’ve struggled with since I got to college,” he said. “Last year really tested that. Coach Odom talked to me a few weeks after surgery about trusting the process—don’t rush it, don’t prolong it, just go through it the right way and embrace it.”

The Boilermaker receiver room returns Corey Smith and Tra’Mar Harris as other veteran cogs. It’s also a room that has been buffetted by the arrival of three portal wideouts: Xavier Townsend (Iowa State), Jaylan Hornsby (Syracuse) and Asaad Waseem (Florida Atlantic.) And more help is on the way in May, when Bisi Owens (Penn) and Ricky Sampson (JC) arrive.

Perhaps the biggest surprise has been the emergence of early arriving freshman Brandon Kirksey.

“Brandon, the freshman—he’s going to be a dog,” said Morrissette. “Every time the ball goes up, he comes down with it. He’s got things to clean up, but that ability is special.”

Does Morrissette consider himself a leader as he enters his fourth season in college.

“I wouldn’t say I’m the leader … I’m more of a vocal guy,” said Morrissette. “I’ll say what others might not. But in our room, everybody’s voice carries the same respect. It’s about respecting the message, no matter who says it.”

The 2025 season is also about blossoming for Morrissette.

“I feel stronger in every aspect—lateral movement, vertical speed, overall strength,” said Morrissette. “Taking that time allowed me to rebuild my ankle and improve other areas, too. I feel better catching the ball, going vertical, getting in and out of cuts—everything.”