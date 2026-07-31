Mike Bobinski offer optimism for future of Purdue football

When Mike Bobinski was hired as Purdue’s athletic director in 2016, the Boilermakers were on the tail end of the Darrell Hazell era and had won just six games in the previous three years. Now, his soon-to-be successor faces a similar challenge.

Purdue football has a record of 3-21 across the 2024 and 2025 campaigns, but Bobinski sees brighter skies ahead for coach Barry Odom, the new AD, and the Boilermakers.

“I mean, obviously nobody’s right all the time, but I’m just watching Barry’s focus, watching the way he’s working at this. I mean, I have the utmost, unshakable belief that whatever our ceiling is and our ability to support him from a resource perspective going forward, he will get us to what that is,” Bobinski said at his media roundtable on Monday.

Bobinski was also complimentary of Odom’s mental makeup and the staff that has been put together around him.

“He is a really knowledgeable, really skilled, incredibly focused and motivated coach, and he lives and breathes it every single day. He’s got a great group of guys around him, and other folks, guys and gals that are working towards the end of advancing our football program over there; everybody’s working at it. It’s going to be really good,” Bobinski said.

It was always going to be an uphill battle in year one for Odom and the Boilermakers, coming off a 1-11 season and being forced to rebuild the entire roster. Odom and Bobinski both recognized that fact this week.

Despite Purdue having a 2-10 mark in the first campaign of the Odom era, it marked the laying of the foundation for what the Boilermaker head coach hopes to accomplish in West Lafayette.

“Well, I think I knew what I signed up for. We came up short last year, and we’re a completely different program now to where we were last year at this time,” Odom said.

“He’s only one year in, and the first year it was like one arm behind his back. I mean, we didn’t have the resources, didn’t have the talent. I mean, it was obvious, and you have to be a football expert to figure that out. We were outmanned basically every game we played other than one or two last year, so that has leveled out to some extent. But it needs to continue to move in that direction to evaluate fairly what can get done. I have tremendous confidence in the work that’s done,” Bobinski said.

Part of that belief is a boost in resources at the disposal of Odom and staff, which was used to net a top 25 portal class in the winter.

Among the notables from that haul include Georgia EDGE Elo Modozie, Minnesota running back Fame Ijeboi, Texas running back Jerrick Gibson, a trio of experienced pass catchers in Bisi Owens, Xavier Townsend, and Asaad Waseem, several starting-caliber defensive backs, and a completely revamped offensive line.

Reeling in big and impactful portal classes needs to become the new normal in today’s day and age of college football, where each and every off-season turns into a pseudo-free agency.

The future of Purdue football is also dependent on the ability to create revenue to provide the program with the resources needed to compete with the best of the best.

“There’s an adapt and adjustment to this environment that, institutionally, we’re still making in order to make sure that he’s got all the resources that are necessary to be to be eyeball to eyeball with the people we need to beat year in and year out,” Bobinski said.

As Purdue closes in on hiring its new athletic director, the search firm and board of trustees came to Barry Odom, among other coaches across campus, to ask what they needed to be successful. Odom’s message revolved around boosting revenue to assist in the future of the program.

“We need to be innovative in and aggressive in bringing in revenue, especially in regards to funds available on top of what the rev share cap is on how important that is. The ability to attract long-term deals for a football program in our university and athletic department on how important that is and the changing landscape to capture that. Purdue can do that. We’ve got 600,000 alumni. There’s so many companies within the state of Indiana and the five-hour radius that the people are there. Purdue’s built on innovation. Let’s be really innovative and find ways to get that in our favor,” Odom said.

How Purdue does in that area looms as a key piece in the future of the Boilermaker football program, and Purdue athletics as a whole.