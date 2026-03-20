GoldandBlack.com gallery: Purdue NCAA open practice at St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Photos from Purdue’s open practice in the NCAA Tournament first-round. Images by Chad Krockover.
ST. LOUIS — Photos from Purdue’s open practice in the NCAA Tournament first-round. Images by Chad Krockover.
ST. LOUIS — It's a given at this point that Braden Smith will claim the NCAA's all-time career assists record, needing just two more. But as...
ST. LOUIS - After Purdue saw its first-round opponent for Friday’s NCAA tournament, Oscar Cluff was asked in the locker room inside the United Center...
ST. LOUIS — Purdue assistant coaches PJ Thompson and Paul Lusk discuss Queens and much more....
In today's Weekly Word, Purdue's postseason turnaround, senior ledership and much more....
Purdue Tweets/videos https://twitter.com/GoldandBlackcom/status/2033722486651842877?s=20 https://youtu.be/nb_hMfa4-9o?si=b9zHp1arG4zpgWzG...
In our March 17, 2026 edition, host Derek Schultz and GoldandBlack.com’s Purdue men’s basketball expert Brian Nuebert recap the Boilermakers' Big Ten...
Purdue Tweets/videos https://twitter.com/GoldandBlackcom/status/2033722486651842877?s=20 https://youtu.be/-yeR8ne0G6s?si=0KijoCtTyRND1Frt...
Making the most of the moment is what it’s all about for Rob Blackman, the voice of Purdue men’s basketball. Note: This story first appeared on the...
GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at Purdue's Big Ten Tournament title game win over Michigan Sunday in Chicago....
Purdue Tweets/videos https://twitter.com/GoldandBlackcom/status/2033722486651842877?s=20 https://youtu.be/nb_hMfa4-9o...
In this week's Three Thoughts from the Weekend, Purdue basketball's Big Ten Tournament title, Braden Smith's will and more....
CHICAGO — Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 80-72 win over Michigan to win the Big Ten Tournament...
Purdue Tweets/videos https://twitter.com/brianneubert/status/2033306378907812089?s=20 https://youtu.be/aaoz_S5Iqek?si=TrbcGXHWj9dkDfvE...
CHICAGO — Fresh off a Big Ten Tournament championship, Purdue's headed to St. Louis as the 2 seed in the West Region.Purdue will face Queens on...
CHICAGO — Purdue has a Big Ten title to celebrate after all. Behind its seniors, the Boilermakers won the Big Ten Tournament Sunday with an...
After Purdue won four games in four days to win the Big Ten Tournament, it quickly will pivot to prepare for the NCAA Tournament. The two-seed...
CHICAGO -- Photos from Purdue's 80-72 victory vs. Michigan in the Big Ten championship game on Sunday. Images by Chad Krockover....
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
CHICAGO — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for Purdue's Big Ten Tournament opener Thursday vs. Northwestern....
CHICAGO — Breaking down Purdue's Big Ten Tournament title game matchup with Michigan at the United Center....
Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 73-66 win Saturday over UCLA....
CHICAGO — Purdue's seniors get their chance for another conference title as the Boilermakers advanced to Sunday's Big Ten Tournament title game vs....
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
CHICAGO — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for Purdue's Big Ten Tournament semifinals meeting with UCLA....
CHICAGO — Breaking down Purdue's Saturday Big Ten Tournament semifinals meeting with UCLA at the United Center....