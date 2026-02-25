New addition Caden Pierce should be a critical piece of next season's Purdue retooling

As one of the great senior classes in Purdue history departs, the Boilermaker program faces a significant transition after this season.

But Matt Painter and his staff landed a foundational piece to that renovation project last week when senior transfer Caden Pierce committed to spend his fifth and final season of college basketball as a Boilermaker.

Redsshirting this year while finishing out his degree at Princeton, the former Ivy League Player of the Year committed to Purdue after also making official visits to Duke, Louisville, Louisville and Gonzaga.

“First and foremost, I want to be part of a really good team,” Pierce said. “At a place like Purdue, you’re going to have that opportunity. There are always good players there and in the Big Ten in general, so you’re competing on a national stage.

“For me, it’s about playing a significant role on a really good team. I know I’ll have to earn everything. Ultimately, I want to compete for a national championship and continue improving as a player in my final year.”

The 6-foot-7, last-listed-at-220-pounder was the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2023-2024, averaging 16.6 points and 9.2 rebounds, shooting 55 percent and 34 percent from three. The following season, though plagued by an ankle issue, the Chicagoland native and younger brother of Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce averaged 11.2 points and 7.2 boards.

Purdue recruited Pierce to step into the void left next season by star forward Trey Kaufman-Renn. Pierce is a very different player.

“(Purdue liked) my versatility on both ends of the floor,” Pierce said. “Offensively, I can handle the ball, play off the ball, make decisions, drive and shoot. I think I bring multiple dimensions.

“Defensively, I can guard multiple positions. But my biggest strength is rebounding. That’s what really stood out to the coaching staff — the toughness and the intangible things I bring.”

Pierce will arrive at Purdue in the summer.

In the meantime, he’s working out and training on his own in New Jersey while finishing up academically at Princeton, where he is no longer part of the basketball program but still in school.

“It’s been tough not playing consistent five-on-five, but the upside is I’ve been able to expand my game,” Pierce said of his gap year. “Priority No. 1 is improving my outside shooting. If I can consistently knock down threes, it opens everything up. I’m also working on creativity and fluidity with the ball. Physically, I’m getting as strong and conditioned as possible. Instead of training for the immediate season, I can plan to peak at the right time next year.

“It’s been different. I’ve always just played. But I’ve found myself watching a lot more basketball — almost every night. Being removed from competition has given me a greater appreciation for it. I miss it. That’s made me even more excited to get back into a competitive environment.”