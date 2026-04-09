Next chapter: Purdue's Ryan Browne builds on QB1 status as spring ball closes

What a difference a year makes. Just ask Ryan Browne.

This time last year, Browne was going through spring drills under the watchful eye of Bill Belichick at North Carolina, hoping for an opportunity Now, he’s putting the finishing touches on spring drills at Purdue as the unquestioned QB1.

“Yeah, it’s a little bit interesting when I look back at it that, I keep forgetting he wasn’t here last spring,” said Barry Odom, who wooed Browne back to West Lafayette last April. “From where he is practice 12 to where he left off at the end of the season, I think significantly better in every area, understanding the offense we’ve been able to put in a lot more. But then also in the ability to execute that, counting on his receivers and the tight ends, and then the protection piece.”

Browne’s maiden run as Purdue’s No. 1 quarterback was marked with inconsistency. He capped the 2025 season with 2,153 yards passing, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 206 yards and four TDs.

Browne often worked behind spotty blocking. And his receivers too often suffered from a case of the drops.

“There’s been days that the defensive line’s gotten the better of the O-line and vice versa,” said Odom. “So, he’s been able to grow in that area, as well, his timing and patience and being able to stay in the pocket and set his feet.”

But perhaps the biggest factor impacting Browne negativley during a sluggish 2-10 season: Dealing with an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder suffered at Northwestern in October. To wit: Across his first six starts, Browne averaged 256.8 passing yards, with seven scores. From that point on, when he went down against Northwestern, Browne averaged 102 yards passing, while completing 56 percent of his passes with just two touchdowns to three interceptions in his final six starts.

Browne beefed up in the offseason in hopes of being more durable. He is listed a 220 pounds on the official Purdue roster as he embarks on his junior season.

“Playing in the Big Ten, 205 pounds isn’t going to cut it for a quarterback, at least at my height,” said the 6-4 Browne. So, that was definitely something I needed to fix.

“Big thing for me has been to gain weight. So, I finished the last game at about 205 and right now I’m about 218. So being out here today, I feel a lot more confident sitting in the pocket. I feel like I’m getting more zip on the ball. So, that’s been a big thing.”

While Odom knows Browne is his unquestioned starter, the second-year Boiler coach is still sorting through his spare signal-callers, seeking a No. 2 man with Malachi Singleton off to Appalachian State.

“It’s a competitive room,” said Odom.

The main combatants to be Browne’s caddy: Evans Chuba and Bennett Meredith. While that drama plays out, Purdue can take comfort in Browne’s unquestioned status as the top dog under center.

“We’ve worked on different arm angles, footwork, and getting our eyes and feet working together,” said quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw. “When his eyes and feet are working together and he’s moving in the pocket, he knows where to go with the football — he’s deadly. The bottom line is we’ve got to do that all the time. And that’s my job to make sure that happens.”