No. 1 man: Purdue OL Giordano Vaccaro is first pick in CFL draft

It’s official: Giordano Vaccaro is a No. 1 man.

The Ottawa Redblacks tabbed the former Purdue offensive lineman with the No. 1 overall pick in tonight’s CFL draft in Toronto.

“We’re excited to welcome Giordano to the Redblacks organization,” said Head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie. “He has impressed us at every step of this process, from what he’s put on tape to getting to know him as a person and talking with his coaches at Purdue and the University of Manitoba. We can’t wait to get him in the building and on the field next week and we’re excited to welcome Giordano and his family to the nation’s capital.”

Purdue never has had a player chosen–in any league–No. 1 in a football draft. Leroy Keyes (1969), Mike Phipps (1970) and Jim Everett (1986) were all selected No. 3 overall in the NFL draft.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Vaccaro matriculated to Purdue prior to the 2025 season. He played at the University of Manitoba and was two-time All-Canadian as well as the JP Metras Award winner for the college lineman of the year in the Great White North.

Prior to college, he spent a year of prep ball at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International.

At Purdue, Vaccaro saw action in all 12 games–mostly on special teams–last season. Despite limited duty in West Lafayette, CFL teams loved his potential. He wowed CFL scouts at Purdue’s pro day with 28 reps at 225 pounds. And that helped translate into being the top pick in the draft.