No. 13 Michigan State holds off No. 8 Purdue, 76-74

Michigan State found its shooting touch in the second half.

Purdue couldn’t keep up on either end and suffered a crucial loss in its quest to finish in the top four in the Big Ten standings.

The 13th-ranked Spartans shot nearly 60% after halftime and held off the eighth-ranked Boilermakers, 76-74, snapping a 12-game losing streak at Mackey Arena.

PDF: Purdue-Michigan State box score

PURDUE PLAYERS

MICHIGAN STATE COACH TOM IZZO

Purdue falls to 12-5 in Big Ten play, now trailing Michigan State and Illinois. The Spartans and the Fighting Illini are tied for second at 13-4.

The Boilermakers had a chance to tie with eight seconds to play, but Trey Kaufman-Renn missed a short hook shot. However, Cameron Ward was fouled on the rebound but missed his free throw attempt.

Purdue advanced the ball, and Matt Painter called a timeout with 3.4 seconds on the clock. After a Michigan State timeout, Braden Smith’s long 3-point attempt bounced off the back of the rim as time expired.

The loss damages the Boilermakers’ chances of securing a triple bye in the upcoming conference tournament with three games to play. Purdue travels to Ohio State on Sunday and finishes the regular season at Northwestern and Wisconsin.

The last lead for the Boilermakers was 56-55 with 11:28 to play, but the Spartans didn’t back down.

They outscored Purdue 17-8 during the next seven minutes to open up a 72-64 advantage with 4:11 to play.

But the Boilermakers fought back, using a 10-3 run to close within 76-74 on Jack Benter’s lay-in with 1:35 to play.

Braden Smith totaled 12 points and 10 assists. He surpassed the 1,000 assists in his career, becoming the fifth player in NCAA history to reach that mark. Kaufman-Renn finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Benter added 11 points off the bench on the strength of three 3-pointers.

Carson Cooper led the Spartans with 15 points, Kur Teng contributed 13, and Jeremy Fears Jr added 12 points and six assists.