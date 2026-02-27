No. 13 Michigan State holds off No. 8 Purdue, 76-74
Michigan State found its shooting touch in the second half.
Purdue couldn’t keep up on either end and suffered a crucial loss in its quest to finish in the top four in the Big Ten standings.
The 13th-ranked Spartans shot nearly 60% after halftime and held off the eighth-ranked Boilermakers, 76-74, snapping a 12-game losing streak at Mackey Arena.
PDF: Purdue-Michigan State box score
PURDUE PLAYERS
MICHIGAN STATE COACH TOM IZZO
Purdue falls to 12-5 in Big Ten play, now trailing Michigan State and Illinois. The Spartans and the Fighting Illini are tied for second at 13-4.
The Boilermakers had a chance to tie with eight seconds to play, but Trey Kaufman-Renn missed a short hook shot. However, Cameron Ward was fouled on the rebound but missed his free throw attempt.
Purdue advanced the ball, and Matt Painter called a timeout with 3.4 seconds on the clock. After a Michigan State timeout, Braden Smith’s long 3-point attempt bounced off the back of the rim as time expired.
The loss damages the Boilermakers’ chances of securing a triple bye in the upcoming conference tournament with three games to play. Purdue travels to Ohio State on Sunday and finishes the regular season at Northwestern and Wisconsin.
Top 10
- 1New
Donald Trump
Calls on Saban, Tebow, Tiger
- 2
CFB targeting
Rule changes proposed
- 3Hot
NCAA
Tampering to bring penalties
- 4Trending
Updated Bracketology
Big movers on the bubble
- 5
Brendan Sorsby
Texas Tech QB sued by Cincinnati
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The last lead for the Boilermakers was 56-55 with 11:28 to play, but the Spartans didn’t back down.
They outscored Purdue 17-8 during the next seven minutes to open up a 72-64 advantage with 4:11 to play.
But the Boilermakers fought back, using a 10-3 run to close within 76-74 on Jack Benter’s lay-in with 1:35 to play.
Braden Smith totaled 12 points and 10 assists. He surpassed the 1,000 assists in his career, becoming the fifth player in NCAA history to reach that mark. Kaufman-Renn finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Benter added 11 points off the bench on the strength of three 3-pointers.
Carson Cooper led the Spartans with 15 points, Kur Teng contributed 13, and Jeremy Fears Jr added 12 points and six assists.