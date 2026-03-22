No. 2 seed Purdue holds off Miami, advances to third straight Sweet 16

St. LOUIS – Fletcher Loyer nearly pitched a perfect game from a shooting perspective.

Trey Kaufman-Renn’s floater was in rhythm.

And some production from the bench pushed No. 2 seed Purdue into the West Region semifinals on Thursday in San Jose.

The Boilermakers survived a late charge by No. 7 seed Miami (Fla.), prevailing 79-69 in NCAA second-round action at the Enterprise Center. The victory was Matt Painter’s 500th at Purdue.

The Hurricanes trailed by 11 but closed within 73-69 with 56.3 seconds to play. Braden Smith and the Boilermakers made free throws down to stretch to send the program to its third-straight Sweet 16.

Although Purdue trailed at halftime, it had momentum to start the second half. C.J. Cox drained three 3-pointers in the final two minutes to erase a seven-point deficit.

And Cox played a role in a 9-0 run after halftime helping the Boilermakers regain control.

However, Cox was driving for a layup but landed awkwardly and grabbed his knee. He walked off on his own and headed back to the locker room area. The sophomore returned to the bench and was trying to stay loose.

The Boilermakers started to slowly pull away. A 3-pointer. A fadeaway jumper from Smith. And Kaufman-Renn scored with his floater.

Purdue increased the margin to nine points three times and finally pushed the advantage to double-digits with 3:48 to play on Kaufman-Renn’s layup.

Meanwhile, the Boilermakers’ defense made it difficult for the Hurricanes, who were 5 of 16 during the first 12 minutes of the second half.

Loyer was nearly perfect in scoring 24 points. Kaufman-Renn added 19 points and Smith, depsite his struggles, finished with 12 points and eight assists and eight turnovers.

The Boilermakers were matching Miami’s physicality and athletic ability throughout most of the first half, the Hurricanes started to take control. They erased a 25-20 deficit and kept stretching the lead with the help of their balanced scoring attack.

Miami pieced together a 16-4 run, including nine straight points to open a 36-29, capped by Tru Washington’s 3-pointer.

But Cox answered on three straight possessions, draining consecutive 3-pointers to keep the Boilermakers in contact. His 3-pointers cut the deficit from seven to four, from six to three, and from three to a tie score at 38 in a span of 1:37.

Tre Donaldson’s lay-in with two seconds on the clock gave the Hurricanes a 40-38 lead, but Purdue stay afloat thanks to Cox’s shooting.

Loyer and Kaufman-Renn combined for 22 points in the first half. Loyer scored 10 of Purdue’s first 13 points, including a 3-pointer from just inside the March Madness logo.

Kaufman-Renn’s physicality allowed the senior to control the inside on the offensive end, scoring 12 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

But Smith struggled in the first half, missing five of six shots but had more turnovers (4) than points (2).