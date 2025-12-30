No. 5 Purdue dismantles Kent State to close out non-conference schedule

The last time there was an extended break around the holidays, it took Purdue time to get going.

The same situation occurred Monday night.

Idle since the Dec. 20 win against Auburn in Indianapolis, the fifth-ranked Boilermakers eased their way into the matchup against Kent State but eventually found the right gear to post a 101-60 victory at Mackey Arena.

Monday was Purdue’s last non-conference game before jumping back into Big Ten play on Saturday night at Wisconsin. The Boilermakers are 2-0 in league play, beating Rutgers and Minnesota, and the pursuit of another conference championship begins in Madison.

PURDUE COACH MATT PAINTER

PURDUE PLAYERS BRADEN SMITH, JACK BENTER AND FLETCHER LOYER

Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer set the tone in the first nine minutes, combining for the first 20 points on 9 of 15 shooting. But Gicarri Harris, Oscar Cluff, and Jack Benter joined the scoring festivities, and Purdue was well on its way to putting away the Golden Flashes, who played without point guard Cian Medley.

Using a 28-11 run during the final nine minutes before halftime, which included back-to-back 3-pointers from Benter, the lead ballooned to 51-27 at the break.

Purdue was deadly from 2-point range in the first half, connecting on 13 of 16, as Kent State couldn’t keep up. The Boilermakers shot a season-high 72.7% from inside the arc (24 of 33).

It didn’t help the Golden Flashes that leading scorer Delrecco Gillespie, who averages 19.3 points, picked up three fouls and was on the bench in the final 4:16. He finished with nine points in 27 minutes.

Benter had a perfect shooting night – 7 of 7 overall and 6 of 6 from 3-point range – for a season-best 20 points. Benter has made 10 straight 3-pointers during the last three games. His six consecutive 3-pointers match the program’s single-game record. Benter’s production was part of 45 points delivered by the bench.

Kaufman-Renn reached a double double 21 minutes into the game and finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Smith moved closer to becoming the Big Ten’s career assist leader with eight. He needs 10 to tie Michigan State’s Cassius Winston.

Loyer scored 10 of Purdue’s 20 points and exited with 19, hitting three 3-pointers.

Kent State entered Monday’s game averaging 94.3 points, the sixth-best in the nation, but was held to a season low. Purdue’s defense limited the Golden Flashes to under 40% shooting, including 7 of 27 from 3-point range.

“THE BASKET GETS BIGGER”

As Benter was draining 3-pointer after 3-pointer, you could visualize the redshirt freshman pulling out the old school NBA Jam video game and soaking up the classic catchphrases.

“He’s on fire!”

“From downtown.”

“Boomshakalaka!”

They all applied to Benter’s big night.

“If you hit the first one, I feel it obviously helps the next couple,” Benter said. “I feel like when you hit two or three in a row, I feel like that basket gets bigger with each one you make.”

With each made 3-pointer in the second half, Benter continued to increase his range and wasn’t shy about letting the ball fly. Benter’s role could be different each game, depending on the opponent, matchups, and if Kaufman-Renn experiences foul trouble.

It’s a challenge for Benter, but also for Matt Painter, in trying to find enough minutes for his reserves.

“Sometimes it’s hard when you’re not sharing minutes, and you’re playing less, like Jack Benter’s situation in the first half,” Painter said. “You make two 3s, you play five minutes, and you get taken out. But it’s something that we talk about – you’re not getting taken out as much as Trey Kaufman-Renn is going back in. You’ve got to digest that and understand that, stay in good spirits and just be ready to play.”

Every opportunity benefits Benter and the Boilermakers.

He started the first two games when Kaufman-Renn was injured and still leans on that experience coming off the bench.

“I feel like it helped my confidence a lot,” Benter said. “Just being out there with the starters and playing starter minutes, I feel like (assistant) P.J. (Thompson) always tells me when I get in, ‘just be ready to shoot. No matter if it’s the first possession or if you’ve been in for a couple of minutes, just be ready to go.’ ”

“WE’VE MADE SOME STRIDES”

Monday was Purdue’s fourth straight victory since the lopsided loss to Iowa State at Mackey Arena earlier this month.

The Boilermakers have certainly responded, especially defensively.

The last four opponents have scored 60 points or less, and Purdue has trailed for 1:13 out of a possible 160 minutes. It has won those four games against Minnesota, Marquette, Auburn, and now Kent State by a combined 117 points.

It appears the Boilermakers are ready to re-enter Big Ten action with momentum.

“Just an emphasis in practice and film because we know that’s what is going to take us far in the NCAA tournament, and help us win the Big Ten,” Loyer said. “Just continuing to talk to each other about being high-level defenders.”

Painter called the Iowa State loss “one bad half, and a lot of that had to do with how good they are.” Throw in 10 turnovers and the breakdowns defensively, and the Boilermakers were picked apart by the Cyclones and their transition game.

“We’ve done some good things, but we’ve got a long way to go,” Painter said. “We’ve made some strides here the last three weeks defensively to be able to string those games together and keeping people at 60 points and under.

“Our ability to rebound really helps us. People aren’t getting very many second-chance opportunities. The last couple of games, people have gotten them, but they haven’t scored a lot off of them. That’s going to be something where we’ve just got to keep hammering the glass on the offensive end and also defensively.”

MILESTONE WATCH

Whether it’s Saturday at Wisconsin or on Jan. 7 against Washington at Mackey Arena, Smith will become the Big Ten’s career assists leader.

Smith is aware of what’s next in his pursuit but remains focused on guiding the Boilermakers to another Big Ten title and beyond.

“I understand that’s next here,” Smith said. “For me, it’s every single game just win, and that’s all that really matters. That’s what means more to me and means more to our team. I’m going to continue to go out and pass the ball to teammates and put them in spots to be successful.”

He’ll have plenty of options, including from the reserves.

“It’s fun to be a part of a team where everybody’s capable of playing and being successful and having nights like Jack today, or whoever it is,” Smith said. “I feel like anybody on a given night can get that type of performance.

“We’re winning, so that’s fun. But just seeing different guys because they all work hard and seeing their work come out benefits all of us.”