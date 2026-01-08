No. 5 Purdue withstands Washington's late charge to remain perfect in Big Ten

For the third time in the last four seasons, the Boilermakers managed to match their best 15-game start in program history.

It seems routine, but don’t take it for granted.

Fifth-ranked Purdue continued to put away opponents during the last month, and Wednesday’s 81-73 victory over Washington added to the list, extending the winning streak to six since the loss to Iowa State.

The Boilermakers reached the 14-1 mark for the fifth time under Matt Painter.

And this victory came with a new wrinkle.

PDF: Purdue-Washington statistics

PURDUE COACH MATT PAINTER

PURDUE’S BRADEN SMITH, TREY KAUFMAN-RENN AND OMER MAYER

Purdue played eight minutes in the first half without All-American Braden Smith, who picked up three fouls. It didn’t matter in the end.

The Boilermakers’ defense was stingy, keeping the short-handed Huskies in a hole throughout most of the game. Meanwhile, the offense flowed through the paint as Purdue totaled 26 of its 45 points inside on a collection of layups from Smith and Oscar Cluff and Daniel Jacobsen’s dunks.

The Boilermakers, who improved to 4-0 in the Big Ten, finished with 42 points in the paint.

Omer Mayer earned the minutes with Smith on the bench and even started the second half. Cluff and Trey Kaufman-Renn combined for eight of Purdue’s first 13 points after halftime, building the lead into the 20-point range.

However, the Huskies didn’t completely go away, despite dressing just nine players. They trimmed a 23-point lead to 66-53 before Mayer drained his second 3-pointer with 7:15 to play. Washington, which made its first appearance in Mackey Arena, pulled within 73-64 at the 3:10 mark following an 8-0 run.

Quimari Peterson, a native of Gary, kept the Huskies close by hitting five 3-pointers, including four in the second half. Peterson finished with 15 points.

The points in the paint led to 64.4% shooting from 2-point range as Cluff, Kaufman-Renn, and Jacobsen combined to make 15 of 24 field goals.

Despite the foul trouble, Smith reached double figures, scoring 23 points and adding seven assists, giving the senior point guard 900 in his career. Kaufman-Renn, who surpassed 1,300 career points, had 14 on 6 of 9 shooting and pulled down 14 rebounds. Kaufman-Renn also contributed six assists.