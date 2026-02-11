Old National Presents: The 3-2-1 of Purdue football

Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It’s The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football.

Three things learned

1 – All hail Drew Brees!

What had been a foregone conclusion from the moment he retired after the 2020 season, Drew Brees is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot.

It was made official last week, when the 2026 class of inductees was announced. Brees will be enshrined in July in Canton, Ohio.

Brees will become the fifth Boilermaker to enter pro football’s Valhalla, joining fellow QBs Len Dawson (HOF Class of 1987) and Bob Griese (1990) along with DB Rod Woodson (2009) and coach Hank Stram (2003).

The only Big Ten schools with more HOF members are USC (14), Michigan (11), Ohio State (10), Minnesota (7) and Illinois (6).

MORE: At Purdue, everyone has a Drew Brees story — here’s mine

2 – Save the date

NFL scouts will flood the Mollenkopf Center for Pro Day on March 4th, a day after spring ball kicks off.

It doesn’t seem to be a very fruitful class of Boilermakers. Heck, there’s a chance Purdue may not have any players selected when the draft takes place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. The last time that happened? It was the 2019 draft. Purdue had just one player picked last year: OL Marcus Mbow, who went in the fifth round to the Giants.

The two Boilers with the best chance to hear their names: LB Mani Powell and S Tahj Ra-El.

3 – Purdue flavor

There is a lot of it at Oregon State for new Beavers coach JaMarcus Shephard, who was the Boilermakers staff from 2017-21 under Jeff Brohm as wideouts coach, pass game coordinator and co-offensive coordinator.

Shephard’s staff also includes OL coach Kirk Barron (former Purdue center), co-OC/TE coach Ryan Wallace (former Purdue TE coach), Nickels coach Dan Rowe (former Purdue defensive QC coach) and DL coach Mark Hagen (former Purdue co-DC, DL and ST coach).

It is believed Hagen had conversations with Odom about joining the Purdue staff before he landed in Corvallis.



Two questions

1 – What Boilermaker could be next HOFer?

The most logical would be Mike Alstott, but he looks like a longshot. Still he would appear to have a case.

Why would Alstott belong? He arguably was the best fullback in NFL history.

And you’d think being the best (or at least one of the best) at your position would merit strong consideration for Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement.

But Alstott was special. And he was more than a traditional fullback, often lining up as the single back for Tampa Bay, where he spent all 12 of his seasons. Alstott was famous for a relentless style we first saw at Purdue, ping-ponging off defenders when he wasn’t running over them. To this day, the A-Train remains the Boilermakers’ all-time leading rusher with 3,635 yards and all-time single-season rusher with 1,436 yards.

The Joliet, Ill., native was a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro from 1996-2006 who helped Tampa win its first Super Bowl after the 2002 season. Alstott’s career closed due to a neck injury. He retired as the Buccaneers No. 2 all-time rusher (5,088) and all-time leader in TDs (71), while also catching 305 passes for 2,284 yards.

2 – Where is Devin Mockobee?

Purdue’s No. 4 all-time rusher (2,983) is in West Lafayette working out at the Kozuch Football Complex, hoping for an NFL career.

Devin Mockobee lacks the prototypical size and speed of an NFL running back, but I wouldn’t bet against him. He has made a living squashing doubters.

Mockobee is a long shot to be drafted, but he should at the least get a free-agent tryout. And that’s all he needs … a chance.

One bold statement: Purdue didn’t add enough at TE

This, for a position that was bereft of talent in 2025. Yes, George Burhenn is back as the No. 1 option. But he struggles to stay healthy.

No doubt, portal tight end Kylan Fox of UCF will be the No. 2 man. After that? There is no proven talent: Luca Puccinelli is the only other returning vet–and he barely played in 2025 (25 snaps). The other three options have not played a college snap: redshirt freshman Jon Grimmett, and true freshmen ArMari Towns and Cooper McCutchan.

More: Transfer tracker | Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel