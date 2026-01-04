On historic night for Braden Smith, Purdue dominates in Madison to resume Big Ten play

MADISON, Wis. — Behind a dominant second half and a history-making night for Braden Smith, No. 5 Purdue rolled in its return to Big Ten play, winning 89-73 at Wisconsin.

Smith handed out 12 assists, in the process becoming the Big Ten’s all-time career assists leader. Fletcher Loyer scored a team-high 20 points on a night the Boilermakers used a 26-7 second-half to leave no doubt in improving to 3-0 in Big Ten play, 2-0 on the road.

Loyer and Smith (14 points) were two of the Boilermakers’ five double-digit scorers.

The Boilermakers turned eight first-half Wisconsin turnovers into 13 points en route to a 45-38 lead at the break. Smith handed out two assists and beat the halftime buzzer with a score in the final 1:08 seconds.

Wisconsin cut the Purdue lead to four early in the second half, before the Boilermakers started rolling. Fletcher Loyer and CJ Cox headlined a 21-5 run, in which the backcourt tandem both scored eight points. Purdue would stretch the lead to as many as 25 with 9:22 to play, but Wisconsin mounted a comeback bid.

Nick Boyd scored 16 points in the second half for the Badgers, who got the lead down to 11 with less than four minutes to play, but Purdue slammed the door shut down the stretch to walk out of the Kohl Center with a win.