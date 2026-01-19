Oscar Cluff: The perfect Purdue fit at the perfect time

Purdue entered this much-anticipated season with its foundation in place, with real stars to build around, and a ton of experience to boot.

There are lots of different ways to build a great team, but surrounding stars with efficiency and possessions magnets is certainly an M.O. that has worked for Purdue in the past, whether it was Chris Kramer playing alongside Robbie Hummel, JaJuan Johnson and E’Twaun Moore, Grady Eifert, etc., on the Carsen Edwards-Ryan Cline team or Mason Gillis on the NCAA runner-up.

Now, it’s Oscar Cluff, the absolutely perfect complement to the Boilermakers’ core of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer.

Now only did Cluff, along with the return of Daniel Jacobsen, turn a size deficiency at center into an honest-to-goodness strength for the Boilermakers, but he’s fit in seamlessly, both with his demeanor and the nature of his basketball profile.

He has not demanded touches on offense. They have come either by his own doing, organically playing off Purdue’s other seniors or situationally when matchups are favorable (like Marquette and USC). But however his chances have come, Cluff’s parlayed them into an average of 13-and-a-half points per game in Big Ten play, second only to Smith.

For the season, Cluff has drawn just 6.5 shots per game and made 76 percent of them, operating exclusively around the basket. Understand that efficiency and scale don’t generally align, so if those numbers suggest he needs more shots, that’s not necessarily the lesson.

Meanwhile, as significantly, Cluff has recorded 33 assists this season, third most on the roster, and turned it over only 10 times. Many of his assists have resulted in three-pointers off offensive rebounds.

That’s the possessions column.

Cluff has turned the ball only three times in Big Ten play — he’s not exposed to the risk the same way Smith or Kaufman-Renn might be — but that’s a fraction of his possessions-calculus value.

The big man’s offensive rebounding percentage of 20 percent is No. 2 nationally, per KenPom. His 19 offensive rebounds through seven Big Ten games are second only to Kaufman-Renn’s 21, as the two rebounding forces continue to stymie each others’ rebounding stats, a pretty good problem to have.

For the entire season’s Cluff’s average of 3.7 offensive rebounds per game are a pillar of the Boilermakers being the statistically most efficient offense in the country, according to KenPom’s metrics.

Efficiency begets efficiency and Cluff might be the face of Purdue’s.

He is No. 1 nationally in offensive rating per KenPom’s formula and actually No. 4 overall at both ends of the floor according to EvanMiya.com’s Bayesian Performance Rating formula.

Two years ago, Purdue landed the perfect addition at the perfect time in Lance Jones.

Every indication is it has done so again with Oscar Cluff.