Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: Illinois

Barry Odom’s Purdue Boilermakers will look to right the ship this fall. After a 2-10 season, Purdue needs a turnaround in the worst way. A formidable schedule awaits Purdue, which seeks its first Power Four win since 2023.

Over the summer, GoldandBlack.com will preview the 12 opponents that Purdue will line up with. Today, we kick off the series with a glance at the Illinois Fighting Illini with the help of Jeremy Werner of Illini Inquirer.

The overview

After winning 19 games over the last two seasons, Illinois will move into the post-Luke Altmyer era this fall. Bret Bielema has improved the program dramatically in his five seasons in Champaign, but he’ll face a bit of a roster reset after losing a good deal of talent. Has the bar been permanently raised for the Illini, or will Illinois fall off a bit?

Name to know: offense

RB Ca’Lil Valentine. Bielema is know for producing 1,000-yard rushers from his time at Wisconsin and Arkansas. Chase Brown continued that trend at Illinois with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Bielema’s first two seasons in Champaign, but the Illini have been had more of a running back by committee approach the last three seasons. That trend is happening nationally as 1,000-yard rushers are getting harder and harder to find, but Valentine, a former four-star prospect, is probably the most talented running back the Illini have had since Brown, who is starring for the Cincinnati Bengals now. He has great quick-cut ability and added more physicality to his game, establishing himself as the No. 1 back last season. He should take another step as a junior. He’ll share some carries with senior Aidan Laughery, but with Kaden Feagin switching to tight end, a healthy Valentine could get 200+ touches and be the engine of this Illini offense behind an unproven but talented offensive line.

Name to know: defense

DB Matthew Bailey. Xavier Scott is the biggest returning name on defense, and his return for a fifth season is big, but Bailey passing on the NFL Draft and returning to Champaign was as big of a win for the Illini. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound senor safety has led the Illini in tackles the last two seasons and is a playmaker and leader in the middle of the defense. Plus, in the Illini’s new 3-3-5 defense under new defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck, Bailey should be weaponized further in the Illini’s new “Chief” position, a hybrid safety/linebacker that is similar to how NFL stars Kyle Hamilton and Nick Emmanwori are used. If he stays healthy, Bailey is a likely All-Big Ten player and NFL Draft pick.

Biggest question

Does Illinois have enough talent on its defensive front? This defensive change was made in part to minimize talent deficiencies up front, but in the Big Ten, talent is still very much required in the trenches. And the Illini lost significant talent from a defensive front that was solid but not spectacular last season. Gabe Jacas and James Thompson Jr. are now in the NFL, and Angelo McCullom (Texas A&M), Tomiwa Durojaiye (South Carolina), Eli Coenen (Michigan State), Curt Neal (Purdue) and Jeremiah Warren (Pittsburgh). The Illini return just one rotational defensive linemen from last season (Pat Farrell). Though edge rusher Joe Barna, long considered Jacas’ heir apparent, moving to the defensive line is a big boost, the Illini are relying on a lot of lower-level additions — Carter Janki (Yale), Darrell Prater (Jacksonville State) and Isaiah Thomison (Bowling Green) — and some internal development from Demetrius John and others to hold up in the Big Ten. The Illini are switching from a two-gap system to a one-gap scheme, so the Illini could be more disruptive up front, but the question is whether they can hold up against the run in the Big Ten. Without top-tier talent up front, the scheme is going to have to do a lot of work here.

Key newcomer

QB Katin Houser. The quarterback position has been a huge reason Illinois has risen under Bielema. Tommy DeVito was a good, efficient one-year fix at the position, and then Altmyer ended up being a great consolation prize to losing out on Hudson Card to Purdue. After a rollercoaster first season as a starter, Altmyer led Illinois to its winningest two-year period in program history (19 wins) and two bowl wins over SEC opponents. Illinois likes its young options at the position (Carson Boyd and MIchael Clayton), but the Illini invested heavily in another transfer quarterback, bringing in ECU transfer Houser, who had great production in two years with the Pirates (5,306 yards, 37 touchdowns and 17 interceptions) and has Big Ten experience, starting seven games as a redshirt freshmen at Michigan State. Houser isn’t as athletic a runner as Altmyer, and Altmyer was one of the clutchest quarterbacks in the country the last two seasons. But Houser has a big arm and gets rid of the ball quickly. Houser appears to give Illinois at least a middle-of-the-Big Ten quarterback option but has the ceiling to be a top-third option at the position. Regardless, he vastly improves the Illini’s chance to put together a third straight winning season.

Early outlook on Purdue vs. Illinois

As Purdue looks to climb back up the Big Ten’s proverbial totem pole, it must find success against peer programs. Purdue went 16-4 against Illinois from 2003 to 2023, but the Illini left the field holding the Cannon in each of the last two seasons. Illinois will take the field as the favorite in Champaign, where Purdue won six times in a row before the dramatic overtime loss in 2024. Winning rivalry games can help turn the tide for a program, and Purdue will hope that can be the case here.

2026 Illinois expectations

Illinois entered last season with some College Football Playoff hopes with so much retention from the 10-win 2024 team Ultimately, the Illini didn’t reach those goals due to some defensive deficiencies, but the Illini still had a successful season, winning 9+ games for a second straight season for the first time in program history. This is very much a retooling season of change, one that includes almost 50 new players and a new defensive staff. The Illini have a new quarterback, four new starting offensive linemen and a new look defensive front. That will likely bring some growing pains.

Still, the Illini have an over/under of 7.5, boosted by the return of offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., a strong nucleus of playmakers (Valentine, Laughery and receivers Collin Dixon and Hudson Clement) and a very talented secondary. The Illini also have a pretty winnable schedule with a lot of matchups against lower-half Big Ten teams. Plus, while the defensive scheme is an unknown, the Illini’s defense needed change and the Illini at least will be more aggressive and less predictable this season. That itself could lead to some improvement.

The expectation now at Illinois is that, even in down years, this team makes bowl games. The high end of this team probably tops out at nine wins. So expectations are somewhere in the middle: have a winning record. If Illinois can do that in a retooling season, Bielema will have found what has long eluded Illinois: sustained success. And he will further entrench Illinois as an Iowa-like presence in the Big Ten.

2026 opponent previews: Indiana State | Wake Forest | UCLA | Notre Dame