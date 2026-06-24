Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: Indiana State

Barry Odom’s Purdue Boilermakers will look to right the ship this fall. After a 2-10 season, Purdue needs a turnaround in the worst way. A formidable schedule awaits Purdue, which seeks its first Power Four win since 2023.

Over the summer, GoldandBlack.com will preview the 12 opponents that Purdue will line up with. Today, we kick off the series with a glance at the Sycamores of Indiana State.

The overview

Curt Mallory enters year nine in Terre Haute with a 27-64 record. After going 4-8 in 2024, Indiana State finished 2025 at 3-9, struggling in the Missouri Valley, one of the better FCS conferences. This will mark Mallory’s third trip to Ross-Ade Stadium as Indiana State’s head man. The Sycamores fell 56-0 in 2022 and 49-0 in the 2024 season opener.

Name to know: offense

Quarterback Elijah Owens suffered a season-ending injury in the second game of the 2025 season, but he returns with a chance to earn the starting spot for the third straight year. He started the 2024 contest in Ross-Ade Stadium, completing five of 10 passes for 50 yards and running nine times for 47 yards. He presents plenty of danger with his legs, leading the Sycamores in rushing in 2024. He also finished eighth in the FCS in completion percentage (68%) in his healthy season, giving the Indiana State staff reason to believe in his abilities as a passer.

Name to know: defense

Terre Haute native Nic Yatsko earned Freshman All-American honors last autumn from the safety position. He recorded 82 total tackles to finish second on the squad, plus he recovered a pair of fumbles and picked off a pass. Mallory and company will count on him to take another step forward in 2026 for Indiana State’s defense to improve.

Biggest question

Who will replace Rashad Rochelle? The wide receiver earned FCS All-American honors last year and flashed enough for the Seattle Seahawks to sign him as an undrafted free agent. His 863 receiving yards last season finished second-most in school history, and he placed ninth in the FCS in all-purpose yards per game. The Sycamores must find someone to provide that sort of spark on offense.

Key newcomer

Former Purdue quarterback Brady Allen arrived in Terre Haute this winter to finish out his collegiate career. A former four-star recruit, Allen played one season at Purdue before following head coach Jeff Brohm to Louisville. He played sparingly as a Cardinal, and he made the move to the FCS level for his final season of eligibility. It’s expected that Allen competes for the starting quarterback job in fall camp.

Early outlook on Purdue vs. Indiana State

The season opener serves as the only game on the schedule where Purdue projects as a heavy favorite. Even in 2024, when Purdue finished with a 1-11 record in a historically dismal campaign, it began with a 49-point thumping of the Sycamores. Purdue will look to find as many answers as possible on day one, as 11 consecutive Power Four opponents await following Indiana State.

2026 Indiana State expectations

Indiana State last made the FCS postseason in 2014. Since then, success has not come easily. The last winning season came in 2018. That also marked the last top-five-or-better finish in the conference. The Sycamores will host Southeast Missouri State during “week zero,” giving them a game under their belts before the Friday night matchup in West Lafayette.