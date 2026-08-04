Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: Maryland

Barry Odom’s Purdue Boilermakers will look to right the ship this fall. After a 2-10 season, Purdue needs a turnaround in the worst way. A formidable schedule awaits Purdue, which seeks its first Power Four win since 2023.

Over the summer, GoldandBlack.com will preview the 12 opponents that Purdue will line up with. Today, we continue the series with a glance at the Maryland Terrapins.

Maryland schedule | Maryland roster | 2025: finished 4-8 (1-8 Big Ten)

The overview

After consecutive 4-8 seasons, it’s now or never for Mike Locksley. Entering his eighth season at the helm, he likely must take the Terrapins to a bowl game to earn a ninth year. To do so, Maryland must buck a trend: starting fast before fizzling out. Maryland rarely loses non-conference games, but it struggles to keep momentum alive into October and November. Last fall, the Terps started 4-0 before losing their final eight games. If history repeats itself on that front, it seems likely that Maryland will conduct a coaching search after this season.

Name to know: offense

Quarterback Malik Washington returns after an impressive season as a true freshman. He started all 12 of Maryland’s games, throwing for just shy of 3,000 yards, and threw 17 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. Looking for optimism? Look no further than Washington. While Maryland brought in OC Clint Trickett to boost the run game, it needs Washington to continue to blossom into a star under center. The offensive line, a weak spot for much of the Locksley era, must perform better to maximize his capabilities.

Name to know: defense

EDGE Sidney Stewart earned Freshman All-American honors after setting a school record for tackles-for-loss by a freshman with 10.5. His seven sacks ranked sixth in the conference. At 255 pounds, he’s more of a power than a finesse end, but he can impact the passer. Combined with Zahir Mathis, who also shined as a freshman, Maryland figures to boast a strong pass rush this fall.

Biggest question

How much does returning production matter? Only Notre Dame returns more of its 2025 statistical production than Maryland does, at 71%. But, unlike Notre Dame, Maryland struggled in 2025. While returning 14 starters was once common, it’s a rarity in the transfer portal era. If internal development can prove effective, then the Terrapins look primed for a bowl in 2026. If the team looks and performs similarly to how it did last season, then changes will likely come in College Park.

Key newcomer

The number six recruit in the nation, EDGE Zion Elee, opted to stay home and play for the home-state Terrapins. On3 recruiting analyst Charles Power says of Elee, “Rare athletic and physical traits combined with consecutive years of high-level production make him the top EDGE prospect in the 2026 cycle.” Although the trenches tend to prove difficult for freshmen to make an immediate impact, Elee could prove elite enough to change games from day one.

Mike Locksley enters 2026 firmly on the hot seat (Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images)

Early outlook on Purdue vs. Maryland

How will each team enter this contest? Both programs struggled mightily in Big Ten play last season, but each program took a different approach to making a better 2026. While Purdue turned heavily to the transfer portal, Maryland banks on internal growth and improvement. With a coach on the hot seat, how will Maryland’s roster respond? Will Locksley still coach Maryland on Nov. 7 in West Lafayette? Which program will improve more? Purdue holds a two-game win streak in the series, as the two will meet for the fourth time since the Terps joined the conference.

2026 Maryland expectations

It’s bowl game or bust. After three straight bowl berths from 2021-2023, consecutive 4-8 seasons place Maryland at a crossroads. A non-conference matchup with Virginia Tech looms large, and Maryland must find wins in conference games. Since joining the Big Ten for the 2014 season, Maryland has only finished .500 or better in conference play once (4-4 in 2014). With Washington back under center, there’s reason for optimism, but questions will begin to stack up if losses mount early on.

2026 opponent previews: Indiana State | Wake Forest | UCLA | Notre Dame | Illinois | Minnesota | Washington | Penn State