Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: Minnesota

Barry Odom’s Purdue Boilermakers will look to right the ship this fall. After a 2-10 season, Purdue needs a turnaround in the worst way. A formidable schedule awaits Purdue, which seeks its first Power Four win since 2023.

Over the summer, GoldandBlack.com will preview the 12 opponents that Purdue will line up with. Today, we continue our series with a glance at the Minnesota Golden Gophers with the help of Dylan Callaghan-Croley from On3’s Gophers Nation.

The overview

The 10th season of P.J. Fleck in the Twin Cities has arrived. The Golden Gophers enter 2026 coming off a second-straight eight-win season and their fourth season of eight-plus wins in their last five. The program has become a model of consistency for programs of similar stature over Fleck’s tenure, but Minnesota fans also want to see the program take the next step. Minnesota has one of their most talented rosters on paper of the Fleck era entering 2026 but have a tough schedule that goes with it. Can the Gophers take that next step this fall or is another seven to eight win season in the cards for the program?

Name to know: offense

Purdue fans probably remember this name from last year in wide receiver Jalen Smith. He had a strong redshirt freshman season last year with 28 receptions for 419 yards and four touchdowns. Now that Le’Meke Brockington is gone, Smith and Javon Tracy enter this fall as Minnesota’s top wide receivers. Smith has good size at 6-foot-1 qand 195-pounds but also has the speed to go along with it, flashing ability to take the top off opposing defenses multiple times. The Minnesota native could be in for a big sophomore season this fall.

Name to know: defense

We could go with a few names on defense, including Maverick Baranowski, Kerry Brown, Anthony Smith, and John Nestor. But one name to know is flying under the radar despite his numbers from last season — Last season, he had 32 tackles with 9.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He didn’t get as much notoriety as Anthony Smith last season, but Menz was a huge part of Minnesota’s defensive success last season and it will be exciting to see how he follows up that season this fall.

Biggest question

The biggest question for Minnesota this upcoming fall is their offensive line. Over the past two and a half seasons, the unit has consistently underperformed, severely hampering the offense. Last season, the Gophers averaged just 103.2 yards per game and 3.6 yards per carry, which was actually a step back from their 115.6 rushing yards per game in 2024 and 3.7 yards per carry. The Gophers have the talent on offense to have quite a dangerous offense, but if the offensive line continues to struggle to block for the running game, it could be another frustrating season offensively.

Key newcomer

Minnesota wasn’t in desperate need of an edge rusher this offseason, but they picked up one anyway in California transfer T.J. Bush Jr. The former Liberty and Cal edge rusher enters this fall with 130 career tackles, 27.0 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks. Last season, he had 40 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks for the Golden Bears. A dangerous edge rusher, Bush, combined with Smith and Menz, gives Minnesota a strong trio of edge rushers heading into the fall.

Early outlook on Purdue vs. Minnesota

Purdue nearly notched a nice Big Ten road win in Minneapolis last fall. The Boilermakers took a 20-13 lead into the fourth quarter, but a pick-six doomed Purdue as the Gophers pulled out a 27-20 victory. As Purdue looks to climb back up the Big Ten’s proverbial totem pole, opponents like Minnesota loom large. While Minnesota looks to field a solid team this fall, a home game in Ross-Ade Stadium should present Purdue with one of its best chances at notching a conference win in 2026.

2026 Minnesota expectations

Guaging expectations for Minnesota could always be tricky. The Gophers have the talent this season to be a very good team. Still, they do have a difficult schedule, which includes trips to Washington, Indiana, Penn State, and Wisconsin, while also facing Michigan and Iowa both at home, plus improved UCLA and Northwestern teams. The expectations are always at least six wins, and I do think Minnesota gets there this season, but they’re going to need an upset or two to win more than 7 games.

2026 opponent previews: Indiana State | Wake Forest | UCLA | Notre Dame | Illinois